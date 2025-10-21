All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Reveals Its Depth Chart For Week Nine Matchup vs Syracuse

Georgia Tech unveiled its depth chart today after Brent Key's press conference

Jackson Caudell

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is Syracuse week for No. 7 Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are preparing for a week nine clash with the Orange this Saturday, a game that would move them to 8-0 and keep them unbeaten heading into the final month of the regular season.

Today after head coach Brent Key spoke to the media, the Yellow Jackets released their depth chart for the upcoming game against the Orange.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Aaron Philo

RB

Jamal Haynes

Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox



WR

Eric Rivers

Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen

WR

Isiah Canion

Dean Patterson

TE

J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph

LG

Joe Fusile

Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph

C

Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola

Jameson Riggs

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Will Reed

RT

Malachi Carney

Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

Position

Starter

Backup

End

AJ Hoffler

Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller

Nose

Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander

Landen Marshall

Tackle

Jordan Van Den Berg

Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones

Rush

Brayden Manley

Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Cayman Spaulding

Linebacker

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill

Will Kiker

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Tae Harris or D.J. Moore

Free Safety

Omar Daniels or Savion Riley

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell

Cornerback

Rodney Shelley

Zachary Tobe

Position

Starter

Backup

K

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

P

Marshall Nichols

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Ronnie Thomas

Joseph Stoever

Kick Returner

Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall

Punt Returner

Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton

Jamal Haynes

Now, a reminder, just because a player is listed on the depth chart, it does not mean that they are going to play.

Key has been impressed by Syracuse

Rickie Collins Syracus
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rickie Collins (10) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While Syracuse has a 3-4 record, the Orange have the respect of Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key. Key talked about Syracuse during his weekly press conference today, highlight quarterback Rickie Collins as well:

"I mean, look, this is a good football team. You can't look at a record to say anything by the team. They've had some misfortune when it came to injuries on both sides of the football, very key players. And that's a tough situation to be they, you can turn on the tape. I mean, I don't need to say anything.

Just turn on the film. Watch them play, right? Watch them compete. They play hard. You know, they are making a commitment to doing certain things. And again, I'm not going to see them get into game plan or trade secrets or whatnot. But just turn on the tape. That's all you have to do. They've got good players. They've been able to overcome some adversity when it comes to injuries, and they continue to play. Credit to Fran for that, for having his team in that position. And the competition they play has been really good.

Yeah, well, I mean, he got thrust into a situation that you always talk about the next man up, right? Talk about the guys being ready to go. You're only an ankle away, a helmet away. And sometimes you're a season. It's for the season, you know, and you have to be prepared. And he's a talent. He's a tremendous talent. The thing that's got a big o-line in front of him, he's got really good wide receivers. I like their running backs. I do.

They've always had good backs there. I think they do. They do a nice job of what they're trying to do as far as establishing the run. Throwing the football is through one of the top teams in the country as far as passing the football. Very pro -style in the route concepts and the passing attack. But they're also doing a nice job of not trying to put it all on That's the thing that stands out, is I had to sit back there and put it all on the quarterback who's getting his first start or third start or fifth start, you know, and that it happens, you know, halfway through the season. That's a tough position to be in for him. I think he's done a really nice job, and the coach and the staff has done a nice job with it."

Georgia Tech is a large favorite, but no team is upset proof in college football today. The Orange have the Yellow Jackets full attention when they visit Atlanta on Saturday.

More Georgia Tech News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football