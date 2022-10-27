Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Florida State Game

Georgia Tech won the last trip that it took to Tallahassee to face Florida State and to bring them a little extra luck this weekend, the Yellow Jackets will be wearing the same uniforms that they did in 2020.

Georgia Tech will be wearing gold helmets, white jerseys, and navy pants vs Florida State on Saturday.

The game is quickly approaching on Saturday and Georgia Tech is getting ready for a big game this weekend. After losing to Virginia last Thursday, Tech is looking to bounce back and win its third straight game over the Seminoles. Not only has Georgia Tech won two straight games over Florida State, but four of the last six and the last two games in Tallahassee. Former Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson won Georgia Tech's first-ever game in Tallahassee in 2009.

This is the first time in the 2020 season that the Yellow Jackets have broken out this helmet, jersey, and pants combination.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State will kick off at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on ACC Network

