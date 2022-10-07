Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Homecoming Game vs Duke

The homecoming matchup with Duke is set for tomorrow at 4:00 p.m at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech has done a great job with their uniform reveals the night before and today was no exception. Georgia Tech revealed their uniform combination for Saturday's game today and it will be a nice look for the Yellow Jackets tomorrow.

It will be the white helmets, gold jerseys, and white pants for the Yellow Jackets tomorrow. This is the first time that they have used this specific combo this season and it will look good on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech is looking to move to 2-0 under Brent Key and is coming off of a big upset over 24th-ranked Pittsburgh. Duke comes into the game with a 4-1 record and looking to remain undefeated in ACC play. Georgia Tech has won two in a row vs Duke and will hope to make it a third on the field tomorrow.

