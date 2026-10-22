The Three Biggest Questions Facing Georgia Tech In Their Matchup Vs Boston College

We are 48 hours away from Georgia Tech taking on Boston College in a game that brings in plenty of questions about the program and team. With a win on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets can answer some of those concerns and shwo where the program is currently. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest questions we hope are answered on Saturday.

1. Will Georgia Tech finally play a complete game?

It is no better time to raise this question about the Yellow Jackets football team that has been up and down for the majority of the season. We have seen the offense have nice starts but not be able to replicate the same success in the second half. We also have seen the other side of that. The offense has had a slow start but figures it out in the second half. The defense has been no different for the Yellow Jackets. They have truly been up and down as well. There are games they’ve looked really good like Colorado, Mercer, and Duke.

Then they have games where they don’t look so hot, like Tennessee, Stanford, and Virginia Tech. When the defense does finally get stops, it is too late in the game. The Yellow Jackets have yet to play a complete game on both sides of the ball for four quarters in 2026. There is no better time than the present to finally figure it out and put their best foot forward. If they can put it all together against Boston College, it could be a sign the Yellow Jackets are beginning to figure things out and could be turning a corner, but we have to see it first.

2. Can Georgia Tech create more consistent pressure?

A big story going into this game is if what the Yellow Jackets did in the second half of the game against Virginia Tech can be replicated or was that just a fluke. It can be as easy as simplifying the defense and doing things to help some of their more talented players so they can shoot through games and throw different looks.

We know that when Georgia Tech plays aggressive and they can create pressure they are a much better defense. Whatever they did in the second half, they need to do more of it and find ways to replicate it. Coming against the Boston College QB Mason McKenzie who is turnover prone, pressure could be a sure fire way to guarantee a victory for the Yellow Jackets and give them their second conference win.

“It's one of those things where we kind of lean one way and… stop that and give up this, right? Yeah, there's personnel. There's some personnel issues that we've had, but that's not stopping the game. We've got to continue to find the best ways to put our players in positions to be successful. Sometimes the answer isn't always more. It isn't always more practice. It's not always more plays. It's not always more of this, more of that. Sometimes it's doing less, but doing a better job of that if that makes sense,” said Key.

3. Can Georgia Tech fix their red zone issues?

The Yellow Jackets left 10 points on the board against Virginia Tech in their loss to the Hokies because of a turnover and a missed field goal. If they can clean those things up, especially in the red zone, they would be able to secure more wins. It’s not just the turnovers, though. It feels like Georgia Tech just struggles with playcalling and getting the right call that can help them take advantage of the defense.

To fix that, they should think about using some of their mismatches in the red area. Players like Kevin Roche Jr. and Isaiah Fuhrmann could be great candidates to help the Yellow Jackets with their strong frames and ability to catch the ball in coverage. I think also having a more consistent running game in that area could help as well. It is something they must figure out if they are going to win the game against Boston College.

"Well, I mean, down there four times, and we fumbled once going into the end zone. We fumbled on the one. We get the sudden change. We get the fumble and the punt return. And we run a little sweet play. Gives us yards. And then we got pressured on the third down. We're three and out on that drive. And you've got to be able to, the windows get tighter down there throwing the football. And we've got to be able to consistently run the ball down there and have a run game. And the throws can complement it down there.

And then the last one, or the next to the last one down there where we kicked the field goal, it's a 17-point game, and so still three scores. And if it had been kind of that probably three or four -yard range right there, that's kind of what we're looking at. And back further, you can go for it or not, but we go to kick the field goal and we end up pushing it. So we've got to be able to execute better down there. And that really comes in the first downs. First downs, you want to be able to get positive plays, positive yards, and then be able to do a better job running the football down there."

Georgia Tech's matchup with Boston College is slated for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will be shown on ACC Network.