Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Clemson
Georgia Tech has started its season off 2-0 and got a dominant victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a date with long-time rival Clemson. Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014, and with the way the Tigers have struggled to start the season, this seems like a prime opportunity for Brent Key to get a big ACC victory at home.
Just now on social media, Georgia Tech has unveiled the uniform choices for Saturday. The Yellow Jackets will be in all white on Saturday, just like they were for the matchup against Colorado in week one.
Big Rivalry Game
Georgia Tech has had a long-standing rivalry with the Tigers, but over the last decade, it has tilted heavily in favor of Clemson. In today's press conference, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said that it is up to his program to make sure that it is a rivalry and that games can't be considered rivalries if they are just one-sided:
" A lot of great memories. Yes this is a rivalry. This is one of the most natural rivalry, rivalries in this league with being in two separate states, you know it's the proximity, it's the types of ball games that have been played over those 40 years, but the rivalry needs to be just that, a rivalry, and that's on us to put the game back in the right balance. It's not a rivalry if it's one-sided completely, so it's on us to be able to go out and compete and make these games what they should be, and I believe Saturday will be a really good football game. We know we can't control outcomes, these things, But we can control what we put into it and you know everything you know the support from the fans and student body. They come in and help be a part of this and help make this a true home-field advantage."
Key also has previous matchups against Clemson from his days as Alabama's offensive line coach from 2016-2018:
"The cool thing about him (Dabo Swinney) is he's the same person all the time. He believes in his plan, his process, he sticks with it. Yeah, like everybody, you adapt things each they're consistent, they're consistent and you know what you're gonna get, you're gonna get a disciplined team, they're gonna play hard, they play four quarters. We've been in games, I mean literally, one of those games we're talking about there, literally we lost the last play of the game down in Tampa, and you know, there's been a lot of those that are back and forth, back and forth, and it's hard to sustain success. That's one of the hardest things in the world, and you know, to see 17 years of him there, and not to mention the fact that he got the head job at Clemson, very similar to, you know, very, very similar paths, he's someone that even before knowing him that I've looked for and I know that he's going through a lot of things that recently in the last couple years that I've gone through and It's kind of funny. It was two years ago. We played up there pre -game, we're out on the field before the game they said yeah, he said you're kind of halfway, you know through your first year. everybody thinks it's your second, right? I'm like, go yeah they do."
Georgia Tech will look to get its first win over Clemson since 2014 this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN).