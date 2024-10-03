Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Duke
Georgia Tech is back in action this week, welcoming 5-0 Duke to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets had a bye week last week after their loss to Louisville and this is going to present a big bounceback opportunity for this team. Thursday is typically the day when the Yellow Jackets like to reveal their uniform combination for the game on Saturday and they just did that. It is going to be a Gold-White-Gold look for the Yellow Jackets this week in primetime.
During the two years with Mike Elko at the helm, Duke was known for having some of the ACC's most disruptive defenses and that has not changed with the hire of Manny Diaz, who has been one of the best defensive minds in the game for years. Whether it was Mississippi State, Miami, or Penn State, Diaz's defenses always cause havoc and that has not changed this year.
One thing is for sure, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key has noticed it and he heaped a lot of praise on Diaz and his defense yesterday:
"They are either first or second. I think maybe second right now in the country in TFLs and Havoc plays in stuffed runs, which are 0 to minus 1, minus 2-yard runs. 42 % stuffed runs right now, it's a credit to the way they play, the physicality they play with, the speed they play with. But when you look at who's creating the negatives, it's not just D-Linemen, it's not just D-Lineman. There's a lot of DBs. There's a lot of safety pressure, nickel pressure inside /outside. That's what Manny is, that's who he's been. They're able their blitzes with because that's who they are to different motions and different things you know, he's a good football coach and you know he's a good defensive football coach going against him a bunch in my career I respect him as it's not just a coach but as a person you know I think he's a he's a good man and he's a heck of a football coach so excited to have him here and play here at Bobby Dodd.
Yeah, well, you know, first off, there's a lot of players back. They had a good foundation. I'm not saying this cause Tooch and Jess and those guys are here, but those guys play hard. They do, they play hard. You know, they've got good players. They're strong. The strength coach There does a really good job with him. I'm not mistaken, he was there with them previously. So he does a good job with those guys. But they're disruptive in how they get up the field. The defensive line, they are a penetrating group. If they're not zone blitzing or fire blitzing, and they're going step slanting, gaps over, They're getting off the ball. They're getting up the field, causing disruption. So I think anytime you take over a group and you've got some experience and they're used to how you're supposed to play and play hard, it's an easy turnaround because it's just a different, they might call it apples, they call it oranges, but they're still playing hard. And they're really good against the pass. They got experience, they've got an experienced secondary. Added a couple of new guys in here and there that have really helped bolster the depth. They play a lot of guys. And D-Line do a nice job of playing within the scheme and creating havoc and letting those other guys-- or creating space really for those other guys to make the plays. Then when you go back to decision-making."