Georgia Tech Running Back Jamal Haynes Lands on Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes was named to the Maxwell award watch list earlier this week and he continues to be named to more watch lists.
Haynes landed on his second preseason watch list of the week on Thursday as one of 48 student-athletes on the official watch list for the 2024 Paul Hornung Award. The Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.
Haynes earned a spot on the list on the strength of his 1,257 all-purpose yards last season, which included 1,059 rushing yards (the 15th-most in Georgia Tech single-season history), 151 receiving yards on 20 receptions and 47 yards on two kickoff returns. He earned all-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition as both a running back (third team) and all-purpose performer (honorable mention).
On Monday, Haynes was named to the official preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which honors college football’s national player of the year. He was joined on the Maxwell Award watch list by Tech quarterback Haynes King. On Tuesday, center Weston Franklin made it three Yellow Jackets on preseason watch lists when he was included on the Outland Trophy watch list.
The winner of the 15th-annual Hornung Award will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Dinner in Louisville, Ky. in March 2025.
In additional preseason watch list news, as previously announced when he was named a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Georgia Tech defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake H.S.) is also on the official watch list for the 2024 Wuerffel Trophy, which was released on Thursday. All NCAA Division I FBS nominees for the AFCA Good Works Team are included on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes the FBS student-athlete that best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on the field.