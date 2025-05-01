Georgia Tech Running Back Malachi Hosley Named One Of The Top "Gems" Of The Entire Portal Cycle
The transfer portal windows for college football are now shut and now the real preparation can begin for the upcoming 2025 season. This season has the potential to be a special one for Georgia Tech, as they are bringing back returning experience at important positions, made important additions through the transfer portal, and brought in one of the programs best recruiting classes. Things are trending up for Brent Key in Atlanta and one of the most important additions he made through the portal this offseason was bringing in Penn running back Malachi Hosley.
CBS Sports analyst Will Backus named Hosley one of the top "Gems" from the FCS Level of the transfer portal:
"Hosley was a finalist for the 2024 Walter Payton Award after rushing for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns on 191 carries. Though he was a workhorse at Penn, he'll have to make the most of his opportunities at Georgia Tech, which returns one of the best running backs in college football in Jamal Haynes. Both Hosley and Haynes should benefit from whatever timeshare that Tech's coaching staff settles on."
This season at Penn, Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. Hosley is joining a running back room that is led by Jamal Haynes and will be returning Chad Alexander, and Trelain Maddox, and welcoming in freshmen Shane Marshall and JP Powell. The Yellow Jackets have a run-first identity and Hosley has a chance to form a nice 1-2 punch with Haynes.
Earlier in the spring, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was discussing the depth of the position and how much he loved what they had in the room:
"Well I think this is the deepest we've been, since we've been here in the running back room. Extremely, probably the most fired up. Obviously, Norv's done a great job of going out recruiting. Again, recruiting the right kind of guys, getting those guys in here. I think he's one of the best teachers of the running back position in the country, if not the best. And we're lucky to have him, but back to the room. Malachi's shown a lot of promise the last two days. Tralain, he's a guy we think that can be a completely different dimension than what we've had. We just got to get him over the hump mentally. And the other guy is Daylon Gordon, right? No one wants to ever talk about him. But every time he carries the ball for us in practice, he gains yards. So he's a guy that we're excited about. JP Powell is a freshman, still learning the offense. He's showing signs all off season to be extremely explosive. And again, I think we're really deep there. Anthony Carrie played a little bit for us last year. So we're excited about the whole room. And there's a lot of competition going on in there. And I think it's going to be really good for Jamal. Allow him to do some other stuff this spring. Get those guys some reps using Jamal in a different way. Because Jamal is extremely versatile. So we're always trying to find the most of players we can to get on the field and if it's more two -back this year it's more two -back."
This has a chance to be a really solid group for Georgia Tech and Hosley is going to be a big factor for the Yellow Jackets.
Additional Links
Former Georgia Tech Center Weston Franklin Receives Invite to Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Mini Camp
Greg McElroy Includes Haynes King In His Top Ten Quarterbacks List For The 2025 Season
Georgia Tech Makes the Final Six For 2026 Four-Star Edge Dre Quinn