Greg McElroy Includes Haynes King In His Top Ten Quarterbacks List For The 2025 Season
Georgia Tech begins their highly-anticipated 2025 season exactly four months from today and one of the reasons that the season is highly anticipated is because of the return of quarterback Haynes King. Since transferring to Georgia Tech, King has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country and a true dual threat when healthy. Injuries sidetracked his 2024 campaign, but he showed in the loss against Georgia what he is capable of doing when he is healthy. There is no doubt that King is one of the best quarterbacks in the country heading into the season and ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had King in his top ten quarterbacks list yesterday.
In a recent article ranking the top quarterbacks in the country, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked King 9th and included some interesting quotes from an ACC defensive coordinator and a General Manager from the conference about King:
Why he's ranked: "King is set to enter his sixth college season this fall, and he brings an exciting combination of experience and varied skills for a Georgia Tech team set to take another jump. He's one of the nation's most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks, after rushing for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns during the past two seasons. King has dealt with injuries, sitting out most of the 2021 season and several games last year, but he can hurt defenses in multiple ways when healthy. In 2023, he joined Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as the only quarterbacks with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Despite sitting out two games and being limited in two others, King still eclipsed 2,000 passing yards, approached his 2023 rushing total and showed significant improvement in his overall efficiency."
What they're saying: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key pointed to King's improvement in 2024, telling me last month, "He made a ton of improvement, went from 16 interceptions the year before that and limited it to only two last year. One was a throwaway early in the season and one in the last game, so he made a drastic improvement there."
Others in the ACC recognize King's intangibles.
"Haynes King is a winner, competitor, almost an elite runner," an ACC defensive coordinator said. "He was fast, fast."
"I'm very high on King as far as a college QB," an ACC general manager said. "He's not a guy that will be a top draft pick but knows how to win and he's tough as s---."
If King can stay healthy this season then Georgia Tech should remain a dynamic offense.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Makes the Final Six For 2026 Four-Star Edge Dre Quinn
Bleav Georgia Tech: Evaluating the Yellow Jackets Spring Transfer Portal Haul
Georgia Tech Basketball Lands Big Time International Prospect Davi Remagen