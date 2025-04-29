Georgia Tech Makes the Final Six For 2026 Four-Star Edge Dre Quinn
The surge continues for four-star edge Dre Quinn as he narrowed down his schools to a top six which includes Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Texas.
The Yellow Jackets are continuing to climb up to land Quinn. It was reported this past weekend by National Recruiting Analyst of Rival Sam Spiegelman that Quinn was surging with the Yellow Jackets after taking his official visit. Here is more.
"Everything went really well at Georgia Tech," Quinn, a top-10 EDGE in the Rivals250 out of Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian said after his April 25-27 official visit to the Flats.
"The coaches made it clear to me how much they believe in me -- and the vision they're building," he continued. "It definitely made me look at Georgia Tech even harder.
Quinn had a productive season for Greater Atlanta Christian this past season and has continued to improve his craft every season. Quinn finished his junior year with 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He doubled his numbers from a season ago and had a really strong start to the season finishing with 20 tackles in his first five games including three tackles for loss. An area where he stands out is his ability to use his strength and power to get to the quarterback.
Here is more from Quinn when I wrote about him a month ago”
“Quinn is only scratching the surface of his potential and could have a strong senior season for the Spartans as he continues to improve his game. He has already shown an ability to wreck games late, and if you don’t block him or send extra help he can be a handful. He would be another great EDGE to get an in-state win for the Yellow Jackets after a top 20 recruiting class in 2024. The Yellow Jackets don’t have a commitment yet in the 2026 class so far Quinn has already set a timeline as well when he plans to officially commit per Chad Simmons of On3. Here is what he told him.
“It has been step by step for me, so being down to 12 schools, now I can work on setting up official visits and then making my decision during the dead period in July,” Quinn said. “When I commit, it will come down to the scheme, how I fit into it, my relationship with the coaches, how they coach and how I would be developed.
Georgia Tech is in a good position right now with Quinn after the official visit, making his finalists and will have a good chance to sway him to stay home and be a part of something special on the Flats. Georgia Tech Outside Linebackers/Defensive Ends coach Kyle Pope is still looking to land his first prospect on the defensive line for the 2026 class and is currently in good standing with one of them. This will be a recruitment to watch.
