Georgia Tech Still Among ACC Championship Favorites Despite Loss to NC State
Georgia Tech is undefeated no more.
The Yellow Jackets went on the road and fell to NC State 48-36, a night in which their defense could not get a stop and the offense settled for field goals instead of getting touchdowns. NC State totaled nearly 600 yards while also missing two of their best players (RB Hollywood Smothers and TE Justin Joly) and the Yellow Jackets only got one stop in the first nine possessions of the game.
Despite all of that, Georgia Tech is still among the favorites to win the ACC.
Still in contention
While the loss to the Wolfpack ends Georgia Tech's unbeaten season, they still have a chance to get to the ACC Championship. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Duke is now the favorite to win the ACC at +240 while Georgia Tech is second at +310.
Here are the rest of the odds:
Louisville- +360
Virginia- +370
SMU- +1000
Pittsburgh- +1700
Miami- +3500
Let's look at the remaining ACC schedules for each team listed:
Georgia Tech- At Boston College and home vs Pitt
Duke- Virginia, at North Carolina, and Wake Forest
Virginia- Wake Forest, at Duke, and Virginia Tech
Louisville- Cal, Clemson, and at SMU
SMU- At Boston College, Louisville, and at Cal
Pittsburgh- At Georgia Tech and Miami
Miami- Syracuse, NC State, at Virginia Tech, and at Pittsburgh
Defense needs to be better
NC State quarterback CJ Bailey had one of the best games of his young career vs Georgia Tech. Bailey finished the game 24-32 for 340 yards and three total touchdowns. He was able to make plays on the fly and hit his receivers deep down the field. Even with star tight end Justin Joly and the ACC's leading rusher in Hollywood Smothers, out for this game, the NC State offense could not be stopped by the Georgia Tech defense.
The offense for Georgia Tech was elite as well, but the problem for them was that they could not convert in the red zone. Georgia Tech had to settle for four field goal attempts tonight, making three and missing one. In a game like this, touchdowns are at a premium and despite the best efforts of quarterback Haynes King, the Yellow Jackets offense could not execute in NC State territory.
Now where does Georgia Tech go after their first loss of the season?
The Yellow Jackets still have plenty in front of them, even if the ACC race is getting messy and crowded. Now, Virginia remains the only unbeaten team in conference play after their win over California today. Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville, SMU, and Pittsburgh all have one loss in conference play and will be trying to get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.
Georgia Tech will finish with games at Boston College, home against Pittsburgh, and against Georgia in Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Yellow Jackets still have a chance to finish 11-1 if they play better, but that is the key. Georgia Tech's defense is going to have to play better to give this team a chance down the stretch.