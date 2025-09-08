Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Three Storylines to Watch On Saturday
Georgia Tech is preparing for a huge national matchup against rival Clemson at home on Saturday. There will be a lot of eyes on the Yellow Jackets and Bobby Dodd Stadium as Georgia Tech looks to add a resume-building win to its credit against the heavy favorite Clemson Tigers. Let’s take a look at some of the storylines heading into the matchup this weekend.
1. How healthy is star quarterback Haynes King?
Haynes King missed last week’s game against Gardner-Webb. He was held out of the game due to a "nagging lower body injury and Georgia Tech will need King in order to pull off this upset win. Yes, Georgia Tech has another elite quarterback coming down the pike in Aaron Philo, but King gives them something different in the running game that they don’t have with Philo. King keeps defenses honest with his ability to run the ball and squirm through holes, and run away from defenders. If you couple that with the running back tandem of Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley, you have a problem for opposing defenses. The running game is just one aspect of King, though. He is also a consummate leader of this team, and the way he plays galvanizes the team. He constantly puts his body on the line for the Yellow Jackets and deals out punishment. King can take this team to new heights in the Brent Key era. During a week 1 victory over Colorado, King was named the Maxwell National Player of the Year after rushing for a career-high 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Simply put, the Yellow Jackets need King to win this game. King can also exercise some revenge against Clemson after a tough performance a few years ago in Death Valley with a career-high in interceptions. What better game to show the nation that the Yellow Jackets aren’t going anywhere and are here to stay?
2. Can Georgia Tech avoid the early mistakes?
It is something that has been rearing its ugly head for the Yellow Jackets, especially in their first few possessions of the game. Even with a new quarterback at the helm in Aaron Philo, Georgia Tech had two turnovers, including a fumble and an interception. If they want a chance to pull off the upset, Georgia Tech must avoid the early turnovers and get out to a quick start against Clemson and impose its will. The Yellow Jackets are more than capable of running the ball at a high level, milking the clock, and have arguably the best 1-2 punch in the sport in Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley, who complement each other well. They ran to the tune of 192 yards and four touchdowns combined. If they get out to a slow start or have early turnovers, they could be
3. How good is Georgia Tech's defense?
No better test comes this week than against the Clemson offense that will roll into Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have been put in some inopportune situations early in the season, and they have continued to respond. Against Colorado, they only allowed seven points off three turnovers after three consecutive turnovers. Against Gardner-Webb, Georgia Tech had two early turnovers, but the defense continued to keep the team in the game and kept it within single digits while the Yellow Jackets figured it out.
A healthy sign for Georgia Tech was their ability to rush the passer and create a bevvy of negative plays. The Yellow Jackets finished with 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. Akelo Stone was unblockable in the interior and was force finishing with two sacks and two tackles for loss. Amontrae Bradford has his best game as a collegiate athlete, finishing with four tackles and two sacks. Georgia Tech also forced a turnover thanks to Clayton Powell Lee's big hit that jarred the ball loose, giving the Yellow Jackets their first turnover of the season. This team looks faster, stronger, and has a defense that can be a problem. It starts with some of the young freshmen who have continued to step up and be key contributors early in their careers. Coach Key mirrored that sentiment, saying how valuable they were in the win against Gardner-Webb.
"Yeah, like I said, I mean, there were eight or nine guys, a freshman on defense at one point in time. Christian Garrett's continuing to make plays. And I thought Tae Harris had a really nice job. On the back end today, coming off the edge down on the goal line, had a nice TFL. It was post-safety, made a break on the ball and dislodged the ball on a slot scene route that they threw late in the game, and that's what you want that position to do. And the only way these guys are going to continue to improve is not about the practice reps, it's the opportunity to get in and have game reps."
To win this game and prove they are real, Georgia Tech will need to pack their lunch pail and cause havoc against Clemson and their offense, forcing negative plays and turnovers.