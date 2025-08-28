Georgia Tech vs Colorado: Matchup Breakdown and Final Score Prediction
Gameday is nearly here.
Georgia Tech and Colorado are going to face each other on Friday night and attempt to start their season 1-0 and win one of the biggest games of the first full weekend of the season. The Yellow Jackets are expected to be a darkhorse in the ACC this season, but they are going to have their hands full with the Buffaloes on Friday.
So who wins? Let's look at the matchup and break things down.
Georgia Tech Offense vs Colorado Defense
Georgia Tech's offense has some new pieces, but they return plenty of experience at the most important positions. Buster Faulkner is back to call plays and run the offense for a third season and he will try to get Georgia Tech to take another step in 2025.
Most importantly, Haynes King is back under center for Georgia Tech. King battled injuries last season, but he was able to improve his efficiency and cut down on the turnovers. He threw for over 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also cutting his interceptions from 16 to just two. Is there another step for King this season? If so, this Georgia Tech offense should remain one of the ACC's most dynamic. King also ran for nearly 600 yards last season to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns. He is a true dual-threat quarterback and the Yellow Jackets will have an advantage against the Buffaloes with him on the field.
Jamal Haynes has led the Yellow Jackets in rushing each of the last two seasons, and he finished last season with 944 yards, despite being injured for some of the season. He has the talent to be one of, if not the best, running back in the ACC when healthy, and Haynes can score from anywhere on the field. He is the No. 1 back heading into the season.
This could be a really deep running back room for the Yellow Jackets this season and they have been one of the topics of fall camp.
Look for Penn transfer Malachi Hosley and Trelain Maddox to be factors in the backfield as well.
The wide receivers for Georgia Tech are going to look a little different, but the talent is there. Malik Rutherford is back. FIU transfers Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson will look to replace some of the lost production, while young players Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, and Zion Taylor will provide depth. Canion has the look of a breakout player this season.
Rivers, a graduate transfer from Florida International, caught 62 passes for 1,162 yards (18.9 avg.) and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt junior at FIU last season. He became the first Associated Press all-American in FIU history when he received third-team recognition in 2024, and was also a first-team all-Conference USA honoree.
The tight end position is going to see a number of changes. Cal transfer J.T. Byrne is hoping to fill in the role left by Jackson Hawes, who is now in the NFL, while Brett Seither is back for a final season after being injured all of last season. Luke Harpring is a name to watch for as well. Byrne, Seither, Harpring, and Josh Beetham should all see the field on Friday night.
The offense line brings back one of the top guard duos in the ACC with Keylan Rutledge and Joe Fusile, but they will have new starters elsewhere. Ethan Mackenny should take over at left tackle, Harrison Moore at center, and possibly South Alabama transfer Malachi Carney at right tackle. This might be the most interesting position to watch during the opening game. Georgia Tech has had one of the best offensive lines in the country in recent seasons, but with a few new starters on the road, this could be a challenge.
The Buffaloes were much better on defense in 2024 than in 2023 and could take another step this season. The defense returns Tawfiq Thomas, Samuel Okunlola, and Amari McNeill ,and they welcome in a trio of transfers up front, headlined by former five-star prospect Jaheim Oatis, an Alabama transfer.
This is going to be a fascinating matchup due to the new faces on both sides. Games are won and lost on the line of scrimmage, and while I would lean towards giving Georgia Tech the advantage, Colorado has talent. Okunlola and Arden Walker are the top pass rushers on the Buffaloes and can disrupt the game for Georgia Tech. The two combined for 50 pressures last season.
Martavius French is a UTSA transfer who seems like he is going to be a starter and leader for Colorado this season after having 80 tackles for the Road Runners last season. Reginald Hughes, a Jacksonville State transfer, is a name to know as well. The linebacker group might be the spot I have the most questions for on Colorado's defense and that is a big advantage for Georgia Tech. Buster Faulkner's offense puts a lot of stress on linebackers with the pre-snap motion and versatile run game.
DJ McKinney is one of the best cornerbacks that you have not heard of and he is arguably the top defender on the Colorado defense. All Big 12 nickel Preston Hodge is back for Colorado as well. USF transfer Tawfiq Byard had a good spring for Colorado and he will team up with Carter Stoutmire on the back end.
Overall, I would lean towards Georgia Tech having the advantage in this matchup, but Colorado has a good secondary and experienced pass rushers. Can the Yellow Jackets take advantage of the matchups up front? Don't underestimate the Buffaloes defense.
Georgia Tech defense vs Colorado offense
Shedeur Sanders is gone, and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is going to take over. Salter had a dynamic season in 2023, leading the Flames to an undefeated regular season and a Fiesta Bowl bid. Last season was a slight step down and now Salter is not playing in Jamey Chadwell's offense, which is QB-friendly. If Salter is back to his 2023 form, this could be a dynamic offense.
Colorado is likely to have a different identity on their offense this year and after having one of the worst rushing attacks in the country, this team has the personnel to be a much better rushing team. The Buffaloes are missing Dallan Hayden in this game, but DeKalon Taylor, Micah Welch, and Salter are going to present a challenge in the run game. Salter is also a very good thrower off of play action and that could be a big factor in this game.
Colorado had one of the best wide receiver groups in the country last season with Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard, but they are all gone now. There is still talent on the field for them, though, with Drelon Miler, Omarion Miller, and Sincere Brown leading the way. Former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams has transferred in from Florida State, but has not shown consistency. Can he put it together for Colorado this season. A lot of talent in this room for Colorado.
The offensive line is going to be interesting for Colorado, as they have a lot of new faces expected to contribute. Left tackle Jordan Seaton lived up to his recruiting hype, but can Colorado find the pieces to fit around him? Zy Crisler (Illinois) could be a plug-and-play player up front. Zarian McGill is the likely starter at center after transferring in, and he has been an all-conference player at previous stops. Crisler and Larry Johnson have received good reviews from the spring to the fall, and this appears to be a solid unit.
While Colorado is going to look different on the O-Line, Georgia Tech is going to look different on the defensive line. Jordan van den Berg is back in the middle, but the Yellow Jackets have questions at the edge spots. Transfers Brayden Manley (Mercer), AJ Hoffler (Clemson), and Ronald Triplette (UTSA) are the veterans, and they will be playing alongside young players Amontrae Bradford, Jordan Boyd, and true freshman Andre Fuller, who need to step up. In the middle, UCF transfer Matthew Alexander, Akelo Stone, and freshmen Christian Garrett, Derry Norris, and Blake Belin will be the names to know.
Whoever wins the matchup between the Georgia Tech defensive line and Colorado's offensive line could win the game.
The linebacker group has plenty of experience and depth this season. Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, Tah'j Butler and Jackson Hamilton are all back this year and Georgia Tech went into the transfer portal and got Melvin Jordan (Oregon State) and Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech). Expect this group to rotate and stay fresh this season.
Georgia Tech's secondary is going to tested in this game. Ahmari Harvey is the top corner on the team once again, but who will be the starter across from him? Rodney Shelley is back for another season and is first on the depth chart, but watch the rotation in this game.
The safety group is headlined by Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels, but four-star freshman Tae Harris seems likely to see time as well.
Overview:
Georgia Tech has the advantage in certain areas, including quarterback, running back, and linebacker, but Colorado has talent and playmakers. A lot may ride on how quickly Salter can adjust in this new offense. He brings an element to the running game that Sanders did not, but does Colorado have enough at running back where the run game scares you? Colorado could provide a much better running game, but they have to prove it. The receivers are talented, but they did lose their top three at the position, and there are questions about their O-Line and how quickly they mesh together. Conversely, Georgia Tech's biggest question mark is its defensive line. Can Georgia Tech's edge at quarterback prove to be the big difference? There are a lot of question marks about this game, and that is what makes it a fascinating matchup on the road.
The lines of scrimmage will determine this game and I have enough trust in Brent Key and Geep Wade to have this unit ready to go against a talented Colorado front four. The Yellow Jackets win on the line of scrimmage and Haynes King leads them to a close victory on the road.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 31, Colorado 27