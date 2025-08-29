All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs Colorado: Yellow Jackets Are Small Favorites Over The Buffaloes As Kickoff Nears

Georgia Tech is going to be a small favorite tonight when they face Colorado; Who will win tonight's game?

Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) warms up before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Gametime is drawing near for Georgia Tech vs Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets are on the road tonight against Colorado in one of the big week one matchups. Both teams are hoping to land a win in the first week of the season and propel themselves into conference play with a strong start.

Georgia Tech remains a small favorite

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 3.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, and the over/under is set at 52.5.

Injury Free

Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key has consistently said throughout Fall Camp that this is the healthiest his team has been at this point in his three years as a head coach and in Sunday's press conference, he continued to echo that:

"This has been the healthiest we've been in the camp. And really for myself, in a lot of years, which added-- it's-- and that's a credit to what the AJ's done in the weight room and his crew, you know, the sports science part that we rely so heavily on with and Diaz and Sean Boyle and what Pat does with the analytics and how we put the practices together. And then into the training room, Brad Kimball and his staff have practices together. And then into the training room, Brad Kimble and his staff have done a great job of really building these guys from preparing them because you can't control those things. You can't, but this has been one of those rarities that's been in the positive for us. So hopefully that continues, but whatever it is, next man up."

Two head coaches in year three

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Both Brent Key and Deion Sanders are heading into year three and both coaches have done a good job in building back their respective programs. Sanders had Colorado in the conversation for the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff last season while Key has back-to-back bowl appearances for Georgia Tech in his first two seasons. Both coaches are going to go against each other for the first time and during his weekly press conference, Key talked about what it would be like going against Sanders on Friday night:

"Yeah, well, coaching against him is the same as coaching anyone else. You know, we're focused on what we have to do and what we have to go up there to be successful. But I think the time leading up to so it's probably the cool thing. It really is. When you grow up, an avid sports fan in the Southeast. And I was a huge football fan, a huge fan of baseball. And obviously, my team was the Braves growing up in Birmingham. So to see him be able to perform and play at both sports is such a high level. It was just the coolest thing because there were two guys then who were doing it. It was him and it was Bo Jackson. And those were the two guys that I wanted to be like when I grew up. So I obviously couldn't hit a curve ball and then went fast enough to play corner or running back. So here I am."

Coverage of tonight's game begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

