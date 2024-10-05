Georgia Tech vs Duke: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Six Matchup
It is almost game time Georgia Tech fans! The Yellow Jackets are hosting 5-0 Duke tonight at Bobby Dodd Stadium and they are hoping to hand the Blue Devils their first loss of the season. After a bye week, Georgia Tech is hoping to bounce back from their loss to Louisville and get to 4-2 while also staying unbeaten at home.
The matchup between Georgia Tech's offense and Duke's defense might be the matchup to watch in this game tonight.
Duke is 5th in the ACC in scoring defense (16.2 PPG allowed), 4th in yards per game allowed, 1st in passing yards per game allowed, and 11th in rushing defense. Not only that, but they are 8th in the nation in sacks, 16th in turnovers gained, 10th in third down defense, and 2nd in TFL's. Georgia Tech's offensive line has yet to give up a sack this season, but they are going to be challenged tonight. The Yellow Jackets offensive line had a bit of a tough game, especially when it came to running the ball when we last saw them vs Louisville. Duke defenders such as Vincent Anthony Jr, linebacker Alex Howard, and defensive back Jaylin Stinson are the guys to know in this game.
The Georgia Tech offense has still been a good unit this season, but they are not running the ball as effective as they would like, especially with running backs. One of Duke's issues on defense this season has been missed tackles and that could lead to a big day from Haynes.
Be sure to stay locked in right here for live updates, stats, scores, and highlights from tonight's game in Atlanta. Be sure to refresh the page for updates if you were not able to make it to the stadium tonight for the game!
1st Quarter