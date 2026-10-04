Georgia Tech Opens As A Home Underdog In Week Six Matchup vs Duke

After a bye week, Georgia Tech is going to be back on the field next Saturday and they are going to be facing one of the ACC's hottest teams entering week six. Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC) will make a trip to The Flats next Saturday, and they are going to do so as favorites.

When the odds were officially released on Sunday, Georgia Tech opened up as a 6.5-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under was set at 49.5.

Can Georgia Tech pull the upset?

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) looks to pass during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at how both teams have played so far this season, Georgia Tech is going to need to do a lot of things right in this game if they want to pull an upset and take down Duke.

The first thing I am going to be watching ahead of this game is the injury report. The Yellow Jackets have been banged up along the offensive line, with LT Ethan Mackenny and C Jameson Riggs missing the last game vs Stanford.

On the defensive side of the ball, DE Jordan Walker, LB Kyle Efford, CB Jaylen Mbakwe, and safety Savion Riley all missed the game vs the Cardinal last week, not to mention starting cornerback Daiquan White getting hurt during the game. If Georgia Tech cannot get healthy for this game, it is going to make a tough task even tougher.

The one common opponent that the two teams have had so far this season is Stanford, and the two games could not have been more different. Georgia Tech lost a 20-10 halftime lead against Stanford and the defense could not get a stop, losing 34-27. Duke, on the other hand, crushed Stanford 35-7 to get their first and so far only ACC win of the season.

Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard has been one of the nation's best so far this season and the defense under Manny Diaz has been attacking and forcing opposing offenses to make mistakes. It will be a huge challenge for Georgia Tech's run defense and for the Yellow Jackets offense.

So far, Brent Key is 2-0 against Manny Diaz since he took over Duke and overall, Key is 3-0 against the Blue Devils and the Yellow Jackets have won five straight in the series. Can they shock everyone and make it six in a row on Saturday?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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