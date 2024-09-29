Georgia Tech vs Duke: Yellow Jackets Open as Favorites Against The Blue Devils In Week Six Matchup
Georgia Tech was off last weekend, but they are going to be back at it next Saturday at home vs an undefeated Duke team. The Blue Devils fell behind early vs North Carolina on Saturday, but Manny Diaz found a way to get his team a victory over their arch-rivals and Duke reached 5-0. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to open as a 7.5-point favorite vs the Blue Devils and the total has been set at 55.5.
The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and will be on the ACC Network. This will be the second time that Georgia Tech has gotten the prime-time kickoff on the ACC Network this season (Georgia State in week one).
The primetime selection is Georgia Tech’s fifth in its last six home games, and the fourth time in that span that it will be featured in the ACC Network’s top-tier 8 p.m. timeslot.
In addition to hosting the primetime game broadcast, Tech will also welcome ACC Network’s ACC PM and The Huddle to its campus for live programming throughout the weekend. ACCN’s set will once again be located on Tech Tower Lawn as part of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party. The Yellow Jackets have been 5-0 since the beginning of last season when The Huddle airs live from the location of a Georgia Tech game.
While the two teams did not face off last year, they are plenty familiar with each other. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 54-35 and the Yellow Jackets have won the last three meetings, including the last two in Atlanta. The last time that Duke beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta was 2018. Brent Key did get a win vs Duke while he was the interim coach in 2022.
Under Brent Key, Georgia Tech has been good about bouncing back from a loss and they have had two weeks to digest the loss to Louisville. Duke is going to want to keep their undefeated season alive next Saturday night and it will be up to Georgia Tech to put the previous loss behind them and take down the Blue Devils.