It is officially game day, and Clean-Old Fashioned Hate is here. The Yellow Jackets are in Athens and looking to go out on top one final time and stick it to their hated rivals. This is a game where they are playing for pride and have nothing to lose. Georgia, on the other hand, is in the driver's seat and looking to get a tune-up before the final SEC Championship Game takes place. Let’s take a deeper look at the matchup.

If Graham Knowles Starts, will he be effective against Georgia pass defense?

Georgia has one of the best secondaries in the country and is star-studded. They are led by Ellis Robinson IV, KJ Bolden, and Rasean Dinkins. All are ballhawks and especially good in coverage and tackling. It is hard to get anything against them. South Carolina couldn’t even muster 100 passing yards in the last game against the Georgia secondary. They also rank very high with the No.6 scoring defense and the No.19 pass defense in the country. Over the last few games, the Yellow Jackets have struggled to pass the ball effectively.

In their last game vs. Wake Forest, Georgia Tech only had 100 passing yards. Their leading wide receiver was Chris Corbo with three catches for 18 yards. Georgia Tech hasn’t been able to get the ball to their playmakers in space, and be effective like how we saw earlier on in the season? It doesn’t get much bigger than this test to see. Likely with a new starting quarterback at the helm, and Knowles with limited experience, it will be interesting to see the success he has.

“He's got great command. He has a great rapport with everybody on the team. He fits in with everybody. I mean, he's one of the guys everybody, I mean, you know, you when you talk about playing no scoreboard, faceless opponent, those things. When you saw the team, the excitement in the team on Saturday when he scored, I mean, that was awesome. I mean, that really was, I mean, they weren't worried about what the score is. They were worried about that play and uh, a teammate of theirs having success. I thought that was a really good thing to see.

He's been in the program now for a while. He knows what's going on, knows what this game means. Um, and you know, he's a tall guy, but he's deceptively can run, he can make the throws. So, great communicator. Did a great job, you know, communicating the information to the rest of the guys and getting them aligned and getting them set. So, uh, excited for him to have an opportunity,” said Key.

Georgia Tech pass rush vs Georgia offensive line

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One of the few chances the Yellow Jackets will have in this game is an effective pass rush. We have seen that Gunnar Stockton can be turnover-prone in certain situations, and when he is, the Bulldogs don’t play well. On Saturday, the best way to do that is a pass rush or collapsing pocket that makes him feel uncomfortable. Georgia Tech is banged up in the secondary, and with the talent Georgia has will be able to take full advantage.

A bright spot for the Yellow Jackets over the past few weeks is the emergence of Andre Fuller Jr. Fuller Jr. had a strip-sack and a fumble recovery vs. Clemson. He was also very effective in the game against Wake Forest, causing some pressure. He could be a key guy alongside Taje McCoy in winning with your front four without bringing blitz. It will be easier said than done, going against one of the best offensive lines in the country. However, if they want any chance to turn this game on its head, it will be from the defensive line.

“It’s a wonderful challenge. That’s one of the reasons you come to Tech is to beat Georgia. I feel like it’s going to be a good challenge. Just the same regular scheduled program, like, shoot, trying to get a win.

They’re fast, twitchy guys that can put one foot in the ground and hit the edge. It’s very important to keep an edge set. You got real key players in the backfield that can get you with one move and hit the edge. So it was very important,” said Fuller Jr.

Summary and Prediction

The Yellow Jackets will probably lose this game against Georgia and finish the season at 3-9. It’s been a disappointing year and one that has gone against them after so much success the year prior. I think Georgia rolls and flexes their muscle in this one with a dominant victory at home.

Final Score: Georgia 50, Georgia Tech 17