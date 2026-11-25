The final week of the regular season is here, and the Yellow Jackets are looking to end the season the right way. They will face the best team in the country and have their work cut out for them. Georgia is a heavy favorite in this game and is given a 98.3% chance to win, according to ESPN FPI. The Yellow Jackets are given just a 1.7% chance to win.

There is one key aspect that can help the Yellow Jackets potentially pull off an upset.

Can Georgia Tech protect the football?

Probably the only chance the Yellow Jackets have in winning this game is winning the turnover battle and making sure they don’t give the Bulldogs easy fields. Georgia has an explosive offense and can get into any play they want and score quickly.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Yellow Jackets will have to manage the clock and make sure they limit the chances they give up on Saturday. Last week against Wake Forest, Georgia Tech turned over the ball three times. The Demon Deacons took full advantage and made plays to win the game. If they can do that, they may be able to shock the college football world.

“We do ball security every single day. Every day and the drills are all built to mimic, you know, how turnovers take place. There are times that the other side makes a really good play, okay? But I don't buy that. I buy that that is discipline. It's discipline to hold the ball the right way. It's discipline to come down after contact and possess the football, feel the chin, and keep the nose of the ball up, right? Running through traffic, using two hands, right? Being exact on the pitch, right? Not double clutching, right? Being able to be able to then ball on the ground, fall on the ball, right? Maintain possession, right? Those are discipline things,” said Key.

Is the projection right?

A 36 point favorite is kind of crazy when you look at this matchup and the Yellow Jackets only having less than a 2% chance of winning the game. Never thought it would get to this point, yet here we are. The Yellow Jackets are very injured and has been dealing with it all season. The year hasn’t turned out how you would of thought. Georgia is the No.1 team in the country and playing at a high level. They should be able to roll in this game and come out with the win over the Yellow Jackets.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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