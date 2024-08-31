Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week One Matchup
Will Georgia Tech beat Georgia State in their home opener tonight?
It is almost game time in Atlanta!
After a great start to the season by beating Florida State last week, Georgia Tech is looking to keep things rolling tonight in their first ever matchup with Georgia State. Not only is it the first time that these two programs have ever met, but it is the debut of new Panthers head coach Dell McGee, who brought in a host of new transfers in hopes of turning over the roster and try to compete this season in the Sun Belt.
Kickoff is getting closer and Georgia Tech is looking to start their season off 2-0, which would be the first time they have done that since 2016. Stay tuned in right here for updates from tonight's game. including stats, highlights, and more right here.
1st Quarter
