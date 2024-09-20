Georgia Tech vs Louisville: Final Score Predictions
Game time is almost here for Georgia Tech vs Louisville. The Yellow Jackets and the Cardinals will face off tomorrow afternoon in what is going to be a big clash in the ACC. The winner of this game can be seen as a contender in the confernece going forward while the loser will be playing catch up, especially if it is Georgia Tech considering they already have a conference loss to Syracuse. Brent Key is hoping to get another win vs a ranked ACC team, as he is 5-0 during his time at Georgia Tech against ranked ACC opponents with four of those wins coming on the road. This is going to be Louisville's toughest test this season and they also have a game against Notre Dame on deck for next week. Is it a possible look ahead spot for Jeff Brohm's team?
Here is how the staff here at Georgia Tech On SI sees the game playing out on Saturday.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 3-1 record this year: Louisville 34-27
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 3-1 record this year- 31-24 Georgia Tech
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 3-1 record this year: 27-17 Georgia Tech
How to Watch
TV: ESPN2
• Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
• Analyst: Kirk Morrison
• Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Justin Hanover
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Louisville is going to be a 10.5-point favorite on Saturday vs Georgia Tech. The total has been set at 57.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.