Georgia Tech vs Louisville: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Four Matchup
Kickoff between Georgia Tech and No. 19 Louisville is nearly here!
The Yellow Jackets are hoping to go on the road and pull off another ranked upset in the ACC. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is 5-0 against ranked ACC teams in his career and four of those five wins have come on the road. Can they get another today vs Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals?
Not only that but there are some other external factors that can be attributed to this game. As crazy as it sounds, this is going to be Georgia Tech's fifth game of the year and only Louisville's third. The Cardinals opened with Austin Peay and Jacksonville State then had a bye week last week. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has gone to Dublin to play Florida State, flown to Syracuse to play the Orange, and now is going back on the road. The Yellow Jackets have been more battle-tested to this point, but will that matter? Something else to think about is that Louisville has a big game against Notre Dame on deck next week. Will they overlook the Yellow Jackets this weekend?
