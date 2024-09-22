All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs Louisville: PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Every Georgia Tech Player On Offense

Georgia Tech racked up over 400 yards on offense yesterday, but sturggled to run the ball and scored only 19 points

Jackson Caudell

Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (23) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech did some good things on offense yesterday, but there was also a whole lot of bad. The Yellow Jackets could not run the ball, the offensive line got pushed around by the Cardinals front seven, and Georgia Tech failed to convert a pair of critical fourth and short situations. The last two games against power four teams, Georgia Tech has been unable to run the football and has had to rely on Haynes King to throw the football. King is a very good quarterback, but not having a running game does not help him and puts too much on his shoulders. That is something that will have to try and be fixed during the bye week before the Yellow Jackets face Duke on Oct. 5th.

So how did Georgia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses. The wide receivers graded out fairly well while the offensive line did not.

1. QB Haynes King- 80.6 (71)

2. WR Malik Rutherford- 79.4 (56)

3. RB Jamal Haynes- 69.4 (42)

4. WR Eric Singleton- 66.3 (58)

5. WR Chase Lane- 64.1 (40)

6. TE Jackson Hawes- 62.6 (58)

7. C Weston Franklin- 62. 4 (71)

8. TE Josh Beetham- 60.6 (10)

9. WR Abdul Janneh- 60.0 (1)

10. LG Harrison Moore- 59.0 (3)

11. WR Zion Taylor- 58.3 (1)

12. WR Bailey Stockton- 58.2 (3)

13. WR Leo Blackburn- 56.9 (8)

14. WR Isiah Canion- 56.8 (9)

15. TE Avery Boyd- 56.7 (16)

16. RG Keylan Rutledge- 56.0 (71)

17. LT Corey Robinson- 54.7 (3)

18. LG Joe Fusile- 54.7 (68)

19. QB Zach Pyron- 54.1 (1)

20. RB Trelain Maddox- 53.2 (24)

21. TE Ryland Goede- 50.9 (28)

22. RT Jordan Williams- 50.4 (71)

23. LT Jordan Brown- 27.5 (68)

