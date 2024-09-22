Georgia Tech vs Louisville: PFF Grades For Every Georgia Tech Player on Defense
It was not a great day for the Georgia Tech defense against Louisville yesterday. The pass rush was still not getting home, they had a hard time covering the Cardinals receivers, and gave up quite a few big plays.
Louisville averaged 20 yards per completion and 7.1 yards per play. Georgia Tech had no sacks and only three tackles for loss. Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough finished 13-19 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. The wide receiver duo of Ja'Corey Brooks and Chris Bell combined for six catches, 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The big positive from this game is that Georgia Tech was able to stop the run effectively. Louisville carried the ball 27 times for 57 yards and averaged 2.1 yards per carry.
So how did Georgia Tech defensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each defensive player with their snap count in parentheses. Front seven players did not grade out too bad, but it was a rough outing for the majority of the secondary.
1. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 74.4 (33)
2. LB Jackson Hamilton- 69.1 (21)
3. LB Tah'J Butler- 68.7 (18)
4. DT Thomas Gore- 68.7 (26)
5. DT Jordan van den Berg- 66.8 (23)
6. DT Zeek Biggers- 63.6 (21)
7. DT Makius Scott- 63.6 (21)
8. DB Warren Burrell- 61.2 (42)
9. DE Josh Robinson- 61. 1 (28)
10. DT Jason Moore- 61.0 (10)
11. DE Romello Height- 59.6 (37)
12. DE Kevin Harris- 59.0 (28)
13. DB Taye Seymore- 58.2 (36)
14. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 57.6 (37)
15. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 57.0 (19)
16. DB Rodney Shelley- 52. 9 (28)
17. DB Zachary Tobe- 50.0 (9)
18. LB Kyle Efford- 49.8 (37)
19. DB LaMiles Brooks- 49.8 (16)
20. DB Ahmari Harvey- 48.8 (43)
21. DB Omar Daniels- 44.6 (15)
22. DB Syeed Gibbs- 42.0 (33)