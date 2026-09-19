Georgia Tech vs Mercer: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

It’s officially game day, and the Yellow Jackets will close out a three-game homestand vs. Mercer. Despite the early-season struggles, Georgia Tech is near a sellout stadium again as fans continue to pour in to show their support. They'll need a win on Saturday against the Bears. Let’s look at a few things to watch and give a final score prediction for Saturday’s game.

Georgia Tech Offense vs Mercer Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the Yellow Jackets offense finally get rolling? We saw glimpses of life against Tennessee in the second half, with the rushing attack getting back on track and Mendoza making some nice throws. The biggest question is whether it can be consistent for four quarters.

They are playing an aggressive defense that can force turnovers and get the ball back to their offense. The Bears have forced eight turnovers this season, with five coming through the air. Mendoza threw two interceptions last week, halting momentum and positive offensive play. So No.1 is to protect the football.

I think everything starts with Georgia Tech's rushing attack, which will open up everything. With the offensive line banged up, can some of the reserves and backups create enough holes in the run game? With those openings, Georgia Tech has to take advantage of that and get back to what they are accustomed to, which is a dominant rushing attack.

Georgia Tech is led this season by Justice Haynes, who has been having a solid season so far with 145 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, Georgia Tech is ranked No.128 in rushing offense, which is atypical for the program. They will face a hungry Mercer defense that is good against the run, so it will be interesting to see who can enforce their will more in this game.

Georgia Tech Defense vs Mercer Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech will face another strong rushing attack on Saturday when Mercer rolls into town led by Zahmari Palode-Gary and Devon Caldwell. Palode-Gary has 231 rushing yards this season and is averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Caldwell, a true freshman, is averaging 9.3 yards per carry and has a touchdown this season for the Bears. Mercer has the No.13 rushing attack in the FCS, averaging 220 yards per game.

Mercer is averaging 6.23 yards per carry as a team. You also can’t forget the QB run when defending Mercer, especially with quarterback Jaylen King, who has 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He is especially a threat in the red zone.

Georgia Tech has struggled against the run this season and ranks as the No.134 unit in the NCAA against the run. It’s been a point of emphasis this week for the Yellow Jackets and an area they drastically want to improve. Head Coach Brent Key talked about the struggles and how they must clean it up vs. Mercer.

“When you look statistically at the output, it is what it is, right? There ain't no sugarcoat in what it is. If I had to say one thing, we don't use our hands well. We do not use our hands well. That's been a massive focus really since the beginning of the year. Then after the first game and then into this week, really emphasizing our hands, right? Being able to get off blocks, okay?

It's one thing to fit every gap and to fit a play right, and schematically that's what coaches are looking for. But at the end of the day, you gotta have overlap in your defense, right? You gotta be able to get off the block, and that goes by using your hands and not getting engulfed. Knowing your strengths, knowing your weaknesses, whether you have long levers to be able to do that or you have shorter ones, or whether it's a size-deficiency type thing. At the end of the day, you gotta get off the block.

Summary and Prediction

Georgia Tech has to go 1-0 this week. Simple. However it looks, or how they go about it, doesn’t matter. It is the final game before conference play, and they need to have a lot figured out before then, and a road trip to the West Coast to play Stanford. It should be a home win for the Yellow Jackets. Anything else would be disastrous. I think Georgia Tech rolls to a big-time victory.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 48, Mercer 10