Georgia Tech vs Miami: Live Updates

It is senior day here at Bobby Dodd Stadium for Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets welcome the Miami Hurricanes for their last game as ACC Coastal opponents.

Georgia Tech is looking to move to 5-5 and keep its dreams of going to a bowl game for the first time since 2018 alive.

It was announced earlier in the day that Miami would be missing a pair of starters for this game. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was announced as out earlier this morning, as well as running back Henry Parrish Jr. Miami is likely going to turn to true freshman Jacurri Brown to try and spark an offense that has not scored a touchdown in the last two games.

Zach Pyron is making another start for Georgia Tech today against Miami Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is going to keep riding with Zach Pyron as its starting quarterback today with Jeff Sims once again serving as the emergency quarterback. It will be the first home start for Pyron as the quarterback of the Yellow Jackets.

Be sure to refresh this page for the latest updates from Atlanta as Georgia Tech takes on Miami in its last home game of the season.

1st quarter

Pre-game festivities for senior day have just wrapped up and we are getting closer to kickoff here at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech has won the toss and is deferring to the second half. Miami will start with the ball

1st and 10 Miami from the 25-yard line

Miami is having early success on the ground on the first drive

Miami is in the RedZone for the first time today. Jaylan Knighton is off to a good start for the Hurricanes on this drive.

Brown finds Mallory for the touchdown. Miami leads 7-0, with 8:44 left in the first half. Miami's first touchdown in two games.

Awful start for the defense. The Yellow Jackets gave up 6.8 yards per play on that first Miami drive

ate McCollum fumbled on the play, but that will be reviewed.

