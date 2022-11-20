Georgia Tech vs North Carolina: First-Half Thoughts

Georgia Tech was trailing 17-0 in the first half, but a big touchdown drive by the offense cut the lead to 10 heading into halftime. That is a manageable deficit and the Yellow Jackets are still in this game.

Here are my thoughts and takeaways from the first half.

1. The Run Defense Could Not Stop North Carolina's Ground Game and Must Be Better In The Second Half

The defense was going to be facing one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but it was the North Carolina ground game that was hurting Georgia Tech in the first half. On the first play from scrimmage for North Carolina, Tar Heels running back Elijah Green took the run 80 yards for a touchdown. North Carolina had 149 yards on the ground alone and averaged nearly eight yards per carry and the running game was hurting them more than Drake Maye was through the air.

2. The Running Game was Ineffective in the First Half.

Georgia Tech struggled to run the ball in the first half Georgia Tech Athletics

21 carries for 51 yards and for 2.4 yards per rush is not going to get the job done for the Yellow Jackets. Zach Gibson played better than expected in the first half, but the run game has to be better for Georgia Tech to have a chance in the second half.

3. The Defensive Line Showed up Tonight and has Contained Drake Maye

Georgia Tech pressured Drake Maye in the first half Georgia Tech Athletics

One of the big keys for Georgia Tech to try and slow down this North Carolina offense was being able to get pressure. Keion White was able to get two sacks and Makius Scott had one. The defense did well in containing Maye in the first half and the defensive line has a lot to do with that. They will need to keep doing so in the second half against this offense.

4. The Touchdown Drive at the End of the Half Could Prove to be Huge

Georgia Tech went nine plays and 84 yards at the end of the first half to cut the lead to 17-7 and that could prove to be big if they can find a way to pull this upset. Gibson had a nice drive and Hassan Hall was able to make some plays in the passing game before Dontae Smith ran it into the end zone. The offense had done next to nothing before that drive and it was much needed for Georgia Tech.

