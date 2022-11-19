Georgia Tech vs North Carolina: Live Updates, Game Score, and Notes

Georgia Tech has faced some good offenses this season, but they are going to have to take on North Carolina and their Heisman contending quarterback Drake Maye. Maye has had a spectacular season and is not only the Tar Heels leading passer, but leads them in rushing as well.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be without their top two quarterbacks for this game and possibly their top wide receiver. Nate McCollum as well. McCollum did not dress for pregame warmups today and that is usually not a good sign.

McCollum is coming off of back-to-back 100 yard performances and has been the only consistent wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets this season. If he can't play, that is going to be a huge blow to the offense, that is already short handed today.

The Yellow Jackets are going to have to overcome an incredible amount of obstacles today to be able to hang with North Carolina.

Be sure to stay tuned here and refresh the page for updates from the game!

1st Quarter:

Nate McCollum is OUT for Georgia Tech today. The Yellow Jackets will be without their leading receiver against North Carolina today

North Carolina has won the toss and deferred. Georgia Tech will get the ball first.

Zach Gibson in at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.

Malik Rutherford with a huge play on third down. Gain of 21 yards and nearing North Carolina territory

After the Rutherford play, Georgia Tech just goes backward. Forced to punt now

North Carolina will take over at their own 25-yard line. 11:08 to go in the first quarter.

Elijah Green with an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for North Carolina. Tar Heels lead 7-0 with 10:56 in the first quarter. I don't think Green was touched on that run.

Hassan Hall with a great return on the kickoff.

Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh is now in for Georgia Tech. This is his first action of the season,

Yellow Jackets are moving with Phommachanh at quarterback on this drive

Gavin Stewart's field goal attempt is no good. North Carolina leads 7-0 with 6:27 to go in the first quarter.

Georgia Tech with nine rushing attempts already compared with five passing attempts.

North Carolina has 133 yards on their first two plays.

Georgia Tech's defense with a good stand there. Makius Scott with the sack on third down to force a punt

Gibson is back in at quarterback for Georgia Tech

Three and out for Georgia Tech. North Carolina getting the ball back, 3:08 left in the first quarter

Something to monitor: North Carolina's best receiver, Josh Downs, is on the sideline and looks to be in some pain

Drake Maye is getting it done with his legs on this drive.

End of the first quarter. North Carolina leads Georgia Tech 7-0. Tar Heels are driving right now.

2nd Quarter

Downs has returned to the field for North Carolina.

North Carolina converts a fourth and short and now has a 1st and goal

Keion White makes a couple of plays and helps force a UNC field goal. Tar Heels lead 10-0 with 10:51 left in the first half.

Phomamachanh is back in at quarterback

Phommachanh throws an interception to Storm Duck. North Carolina takes over

Green is making the Tar Heels offense move. The run defense struggling tonight

Great stand for the Georgia Tech defense. Yellow Jackets stop Maye and the Tar Heels on 4th and 2 when it looked like North Carolina was about to score.

Gibson is back in at quarterback for Tech

Georgia Tech tries to run it on 3rd and 8 and North Carolina's defense gets a stop. Yellow Jackets punting it away.

North Carolina with another big play to get it inside the red zone

Elijah Green with his second rushing touchdown of the night. UNC leads 17-0 now, 3:13 left in the first half.

Phommachanh back in at quarterback for Georgia Tech

After two plays, Gibson is back in.

Hassan Hall is making plays in the passing game this drive

Gibson to Hall for a big gain and Georgia Tech is set up to score

Touchdown Dontae Smith! Georgia Tech has an 84-yard drive before the half to cut into the lead. North Carolina leads 17-7 with 48 seconds to go in the first half

3rd Quarter

First Half Notes: North Carolina outgained Georgia Tech in the first half 257-171. The Tar Heels had 149 yards rushing and averaged nearly eight yards per carry compared to Georgia Tech's 49. A big thing for Georgia Tech was being able to get three sacks (two by Keion White) and contain this passing attack from North Carolina better than most thought they would be able to.

D'Quan Douse forced a fumble but unable to recover. UNC is facing a 3rd and 24 now.

Georgia Tech forces a punt and will take over at their own 32-yard line

Smith picks up a huge first down to keep the drive alive for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech fortunate to not fumble there. Felix put it on the ground, but Tech recovers

Dontae Smith with a huge gain on a screen to get Georgia Tech in the red zone and now Phommachanh is in at QB.

Phommachanh carries it into the endzone for a touchdown! Georgia Tech now only trails by 3. 17-14 North Carolina with 7:31 left in the 3rd quarter.

Elijah Green appeared to have another touchdown, but it was called back for holding.

Georgia Tech notched another sack. Makes it four for the evening and the Yellow Jackets force a punt. Chance to take the lead now awaits

Huge 3rd and 6 for Georgia Tech right here.

Gibson's pass is incomplete and Georgia Tech will punt

UNC tight end Bryson Nesbit with a big play to get the ball into the red zone for North Carolina.

Interception! LaMiles Brooks picks off Drake Maye and Georgia Tech takes over. North Carolina leads 17-14, 1:15 left in the third

That will be the end of the 3rd quarter. Georgia Tech trails North Carolina 17-14, but has the ball with a chance to take the lead. Yellow Jackets have a chance to pull a massive upset.

4th Quarter

Hassan Hall barrels into the end zone and Georgia Tech now leads 21-17 over No. 13 North Carolina. 11:08 to go in the game.

Chance to get off the field again for Georgia Tech's defense. Huge thrid down.

Brooks with the tackle and Georgia Tech forces a three and out. Yellow Jackets getting the ball back.

Georgia Tech tries to run it on 3rd and 8, but North Carolina stops it. Yellow Jackets forced to punt now

North Carolina takes over at its own 23-yard line. 9:03 to go in the fourth.

North Carolina is going for it on fourth down and Maye sneaks it ahead for the first down

Keion White with his third sack of the game!

Maye finds Downs and North Carolina is now into the red zone

Downs drops the touchdown in the end zone and Georgia Tech takes over!

