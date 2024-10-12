All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Seven Matchup

Will Georgia Tech take down North Carolina on the road today?

Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
It is almost time for kickoff between Georgia Tech and North Carolina!

For the past three seasons, Georgia Tech has been a double-digit underdog vs a ranked North Carolina team and they have won each game outright. Now, the roles are reversed somewhat.

Georgia Tech might not be ranked heading into their matchup against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, but they are a small road favorite. Brent Key's team comes into the game 4-2 after a win vs Duke and tye could move to 5-2 with a win, which would be their best start through seven games since the 2014 season, which ended with Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship.

North Carolina on the other hand comes into this game on a three game losing streak. They started the year 3-0 but have lost to James Madison, Duke, and Pitt since. This feels like a bit of a gut check for them at home on Saturday.

Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for live updates, stats, highlights, and much more from today's game.

1st Quarter

North Carolina has won the toss and opted to defer, Georgia Tech will start the game with the ball.

Touchdown Georgia Tech! Chad Alexander carries it in for the touchdown and the Yellow Jackets are on the board first. That is the first career TD for Alexander, who was just recently put on scholarship

7-0 GT with 6:12 left in the 1st quarter.

Three and out for UNC. GT gets the ball back.

Three and out for GT. They punted the ball back and the Tar Heels will take over at their own 22 yard line.

