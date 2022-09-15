Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss: Preview and Prediction for Saturday's Game in Atlanta

Georgia Tech will be in a big game on Saturday afternoon as the No.20 Ole Miss Rebels will be in Bobby Dodd Stadium to face the Yellow Jackets. Toe will meet leather at 3:30 and be broadcast on ABC and it will be a big chance for Georgia Tech to try and pull a massive upset over Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is 2-0 this season after wins against Troy and Central Arkansas and had a great season a year ago, going 10-3 and making an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. However, there are not many similarities between this year's Ole Miss team and last year's Ole Miss team.

Much like Georgia Tech, Ole Miss has gone into the transfer portal pretty heavily this offseason to replace the talent that they lost this past offseason. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, running backs Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV, tight end Michael Trigg, former Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey, and other guys on defense makeup a new Rebels roster that wants to make another run at double-digit games.

Ole Miss has a stable of running backs that will be tough for Georgia Tech to stop Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

On offense, Mingo and Trigg are dynamic receiving threats for whichever guy starts at quarterback, but the real strength of this Ole Miss team might be in running the ball. Evans, Bentley IV, and Quinshon Judkins are a great trio and will be tough to stop, but that has been the strength of the Yellow Jackets' defense so far. This will be their biggest test of the year so far though.

There are some real unknowns in this game, not just with Georgia Tech, but with Ole Miss as well. This is the first road trip of the season for the Rebels and all of those new players on the roster. While Ole Miss has been impressive so far this season, Troy and Central Arkansas are not very good opponents. While they are deservingly big favorites, there is still plenty to learn about the Rebels in this game against Georgia Tech.

Can Georgia Tech have success on the ground against an improved Ole Miss defense? Georgia Tech Athletics

If Georgia Tech can find a way to win this game, or just keep it close going into the second half, it would be a sign of possible progress for head coach Geoff Collins. Tech hung tight for a half against Clemson before wearing down and then survived a slow start against Western Carolina last week.

I think this is going to be a chance to see how much the Georgia Tech defense has actually improved. While they played solid against Clemson and better in the second half against the Catamounts, Ole Miss is going to be one of the best offenses that they face all year and have playmakers at each position. I don't think Clemson is very good on offense and does not have the playmakers at some spots that the Rebels do. This is a huge chance to show some legitimate progress is being made on that side of the ball.

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White has been the best pass rusher for the Yellow Jackets this season Georgia Tech Athletics

Much has been made about how improved the Ole Miss defense looks in the first two games of 2022, compared to being 97th in total defense last year and this is going to be a chance to see if that is actually true. I expect Georgia Tech to want to run the football and control the clock against Ole Miss and keep the ball away from their offense, but at some point, quarterback Jeff Sims is going to have to make some plays with his arm. This wide receiver corps has been lacking playmakers through two games and they need someone to step up in this game. The offensive line is going to have another test in front of them after looking dreadful against Clemson and rebounding against Western Carolina.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No.20 Ole Miss

Who: Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field,

TV: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network



• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Ole Miss -16; Over/under 63.5; Moneyline: Ole Miss -901, Georgia Tech +500

Prediction

Georgia Tech is hoping to pull a giant upset on Saturday vs Ole Miss Georgia Tech Athletics

While I think there are several unknowns about Ole Miss, I still have plenty of questions about Georgia Tech and I trust Kiffin more as a coach in this game, especially as a play-caller, to get his team in the right positions to win.

I worry that Ole Miss will hit some explosive plays early and that might mean that Georgia Tech won't be able to run as much as they want to. I don't trust Jeff Sims to go win a game with his arm right now, but he has the talent too.

Georgia Tech's path to victory includes winning the turnover battle and winning the field position battle. Limiting explosive plays for the Rebels and then controlling the tempo and clock with their running game is crucial for Georgia Tech. Dontae Smith has shown he can be a playmaker, but Dylan McDuffie and Hassan Hall have got to step up this week and make it a true group effort in the backfield.

I am buying into the Ole Miss defense being pretty good and that will be the ultimate reason I pick the Rebels to win this game. Questions in the secondary and at wide receiver are just too much for me to think about picking the Yellow Jackets in an upset against a really good team.

Let's see what actually happens on the field Saturday.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 17, Ole Miss 42

