Georgia Tech vs Pitt: Complete Preview and Game Prediction

Georgia Tech is going to be trying to do something tonight that they have not done since 2017 and that is beat the Pitt Panthers. Georgia Tech has also not won against the Panthers on the road since their great 2014 season and they are going to have to play their best game of the season for this one to stay close tonight.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 heading into this game, but this is going to be the first game under new interim head coach Brent Key. Key is hoping to get this team playing better and more disciplined than we have seen this season in all three phases of the game.

Can Jeff Sims have a good performance against Pittsburgh on Saturday? Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jeff Sims and the Georgia Tech passing attack had their best game last week. There were explosive plays through the air (like the 59-yard touchdown to Malachi Carter) and Sims looked the most comfortable that he has all season. The Pitt secondary is good but can be susceptible to big plays through the air. Attacking them that way is the best game plan for this offense, but it is going to be hard to do that because of the front seven.

Georgia Tech has faced some good defensive fronts this season in Clemson and Ole Miss and you can add Pittsburgh to the list here. Their defensive line has two big game-changers in Calijah Kancey and Habakkuk Baldonado and they are going to be tough for Georgia Tech to contain in either the run or in pass protection.

Will Georgia Tech be able to run the ball against the Pittsburgh defense tonight? Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets love trying to run the ball, but that is going to be a tall task tonight. Pitt is the 24th-ranked rush defense and only allows 98 yards per game. Dontae Smith and Hassan Hall are two of the better playmakers on the offense and I expect them to see the majority of the carries. Dylan McDuffie has not been making an impact this season and I think Hall and Smith give the Yellow Jackets a better chance to win.

For the defense, they are going to have to stop Pitt's rushing attack, namely, Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda has over 130 yards rushing in three straight games and Georgia Tech's rushing defense has not been great this season. What makes things tougher is that star linebacker Charlie Thomas is going to miss the first half due to being ejected for targeting against UCF. It will be up to Ace Eley to lead the linebackers and the defense until Thomas gets back for the second half.

Pittsburgh's passing attack might not be what it was last year with Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison, but Kedon Slovis is capable of having a big game for the Panthers tonight. Wide receivers Jared Wayne and Konata Mumpfield are capable playmakers and tight end Gavin Bartholomew is also a mismatch. I expect the Panthers to try and run the ball to set up play-action in this game and that is where Wayne or Mumpfield can get behind the Yellow Jackets' defense. Tech is going to have to stay disciplined and not give up the big play. Stopping the run on the early downs and forcing Pittsburgh into obvious passing situations is going to be the biggest key for the Yellow Jackets tonight.

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and live stream the game tonight.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Pitt

Who: Georgia Tech At Pitt

When: 8:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network



• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook:Pitt -21 ; Over/under 47; Moneyline: Pitt -2500, Georgia Tech +1000

Prediction

Can Georgia Tech keep it close in this game vs Pitt? post-gazette.com

While I am anxious to see what this Georgia Tech team looks like under Brent Key, I think this is a poor matchup for the Yellow Jackets. Any team that owns a decisive advantage on both lines of scrimmage is going to be tough for Georgia Tech to beat. That is exactly what Pitt has over Georgia Tech tonight.

I want to see what the passing game can do against the Pitt secondary tonight. If Sims does not play well, I don't think this offense has a chance. Pitt's run defense is very good and I don't envision Tech being able to run the ball at all tonight. The red zone offense has to be better as well. Another 0-5 performance is going to result in a blowout.

The defense is going to be facing one of the best running games in the conference, but Pitt has weapons to go downfield. Putting pressure on Slovis and stopping the run on early downs is vital in this matchup.

It would not surprise me to see this game close for a quarter, as I assume Georgia Tech will come out with energy (I hope). In the end, the physicality is going to wear down this team and Pitt pulls away to win comfortably.

Final Score: Pittsburgh 34, Georgia Tech 14

