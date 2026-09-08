FPI Predicts Outcome For Georgia Tech-Tennessee Week Two Matchup

Week 2 is officially on the horizon, and Georgia Tech hosts a big-time matchup at home against No.20 Tennessee. A game like this could be just what the doctor ordered for Georgia Tech to build up a quality and signature win to its early-season resume. The Yellow Jackets lost a dramatic opener vs Colorado after a field goal block sealed their fate.

Georgia Tech's offensive line simply was not good enough on Thursday night against the Buffaloes. They gave up three sacks, and the running game only had a total of 51 yards. Simply put, the Yellow Jackets have to execute better and at a higher rate if they want to knock off Tennessee.

"I don't think it was a lack of want to. I think it was a lack of execution. And when I talk about execution, there's situational execution, and then there's play execution. I think everybody in here has heard me say so many times: the things I look at to establish really an identity of a team and who we have been at times and whom we work to be and whom we will continue to work to be, and who we will be, is to be able to run the football, stop the run, cover kicks."

The Yellow Jackets are heavy underdogs vs Tennessee. Georgia Tech is given just a 23.5% chance by ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) to come out with a win on Saturday night.

Is the projection right?

The prediction is too low. Yes, Tennessee looked exceptional against Furman last Saturday. Faizon Brandon could be the next breakout star in college football after tying a Tennessee record, but this is his first true road test. Georgia Tech has created a raucous environment for opposing teams. In terms of talent, the Yellow Jackets can match the Vols, but they'll need better offense to have a chance.

Georgia Tech also usually plays well after a loss, and as an underdog in the Brent Key era. He’s usually a master of adjustments, and his teams don’t look the same after a loss. Many of the struggles came on offense, with the team unable to score a touchdown. The defense kept it close, but ultimately gave up a game-winning touchdown.

One thing that must improve to pull off this upset is the running game. Getting Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley going will be critical to pulling off a win. Both were expected to be major contributors in 2026. One bright spot that the Yellow Jackets can look at is that Tennessee gave up 178 rushing yards last week against Furman.

If they can attack Tennessee's porous run defense, they could control the game and the outcome. It will hinge on the push and drive they can get against the Tennessee defensive line and whether they can slow down Xavier Gilliam. While the projection might be lopsided, if the Yellow Jackets can win the line of scrimmage, this game could be much closer than people think.