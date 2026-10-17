Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

Game day is here and the Yellow Jackets are back in action on Saturday in the afternoon window. The Yellow Jackets are back on the road and are looking to get their first road victory of the season. Today we look at the matchup one final time.

Georgia Tech Offense vs Virginia Tech Defense

Offensively, this could be Georgia Tech's toughest test so far this season. Virginia Tech has the No.14 ranked rush defense; they are also an excellent third down defense only allowing opponents to convert 32.1% of the time. The Hokies also bring in the No.26 defense in total yards allowed this season. Virginia Tech ranks high in a lot of categories and are most known for their front seven that is playing at a high level. The Yellow Jackets have to be efficient and productive with their opportunities on the field and hit on big plays down the field. An area where they will have an advantage is in the pass game. The Yellow Jackets are facing the No.45 ranked pass defense in the country who is susceptible to giving up big plays. The Yellow Jackets can take advantage of this, especially with the speed they have on the outside in Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson. Allen is coming off a career game against Duke. Penson has been consistent all year but hasn’t put his full imprint on a game just yet. Alberto Mendoza is also coming on and playing much better in key situations. Over the last few weeks, we have seen this Georgia Tech offense improve and play much better. They will have to be on their A game against the Hokies.

“We have to possess football. That's a big thing. I can see here you guys probably name off four of the five things I'm going to say, right? We've to be efficient on early downs. Can't go up there and just try to throw the ball around and, you know hope and pray for an explosive touchdown. That isn't how the game works. So we got to be efficient on early downs. We got to be disciplined. We got to play with discipline when we go on the road. Discipline doesn't always mean just penalties. Yeah, that's part of it. But discipline also means that discipline to execute your assignment, discipline to do your job, discipline to get aligned the way you're supposed to get aligned. Discipline to make the right calls, right communication to block out the externals. That's all part of the discipline that we have to have,” said Key.

Georgia Tech Defense vs Virginia Tech offense

Georgia Tech defensively has their work cut out for them. Theyare facing one of the best offenses in the ACC and a top-25-ranked team in college football. Virginia Tech has the No. 25 scoring offense, averaging 37.3 points per game. The Hokies are also ranked 9th in passing offense, averaging 310.2 passing yards per game. These are two areas the Yellow Jackets have struggled, especially on defense. Couple that with the balance the Hokies have in the running game with Jeffery Overton and Marcellous Hawkins, and it becomes a tough task for anyone to stop. Virginia Tech also has one of the conference's best tight ends in Luke Reynolds, who is one of the team's leading receivers. Reynolds is a go-to guy, and Georgia Tech has struggled to stop tight ends over the years. The Yellow Jackets will have their work cut out for them and must make a stand defensively to have a chance. Getting pressure on the quarterback and defending the running game will be key to the Yellow Jackets' quest for an upset.

“Offensively, a couple of new guys in the league that follow James with him and the offensive coordinator. Really on offense starts with quarterback. Older guy experienced, does a really good job running the offense, can make all the throws, sneaky fast in how he moves, and he'll throw it up there. So they get three really good running backs. Can't really tell who's the starter, who's not the starter there with those two guys, with two of them. And then they have, in my opinion, what is the best tight end room in the country. They are deep.

They have arguably, but by some, but in my opinion, the best tight end in the country. Number 85 (Luke Reynolds) how they get him open, what they do to get him to football in all different ways. He's also a special teams player. So you just talk about an unselfish player. A guy on the team that would come in and do that. And you see him play on teams, you see what he does on offense. He's tough, he's physical, he blocks, he runs, and he catches.He's the total package of what you want that position."

Summary and Prediction

Georgia Tech struggles in Blacksburg usually. While I believe they have gotten better the last few weeks, they still have things to work on. Virginia Tech is a difficult team at home, especially when they can run the ball and get those explosive plays. I think it will be too much to handle for the Yellow Jackets, especially with the injuries and how banged up they are. The Yellow Jackets fall on the road to the Hokies.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 17