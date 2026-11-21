It is officially game day and the Yellow Jackets are looking to end their final home game of the season on the right foot. It has been a troublesome season, but the Yellow Jackets could be building for the future and continue to move in the right direction. They will face No.11 Wake Forest, who is looking to continue to ascend and get to where they want to be, which is the first ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Let’s take a look at a preview of the game and what to watch for.

Georgia Tech secondary vs Wake Forest Wide Receivers

One of the biggest storylines to watch and matchups on Saturday will be the Yellow Jackets secondary vs Wake Forest wide receiving core. The Yellow Jackets have a myriad of injuries with Jaylen Mbakwe, Kelvin Hill, Trae Stevenson Jr, and Fenix Felton all out on Saturday. That leaves Tae Harris, Chris Hewitt Jr, Kealan Jones, Zachary Tobe, Daiquan White, Jon Mitchell, and Jonas Duclona to defend Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have the No.2 scoring offense and the No.10 pass offense this season in college football. One of the players that has been going off is Carlos Hernandez who has 67 catches, 1,039 yards, and eight touchdowns. He is a walking mismatch and the Yellow Jackets must make sure they don’t let him take over. Wake Forest also runs a lot of motion with its wide receiving core that throws in confusion and tries to get a beat on what you are doing. The Yellow Jackets will have to be disciplined and make sure they communicate, which is something they’ve had trouble with all year. However, head coach Brent Key is unwavering in his confidence in secondary and for them to step up against one of the best teams in the country.

“I've got full confidence in those guys. They'll step in, be able to do their job. And he (Jaylen Mbakwe) left early in the game last week, and I thought those guys did a really nice job of playing tight coverage, being very opportunistic when they went for the ball. But also being able to secure the tackle in the process. I've got full confidence in those guys,” said Key.

Georgia Tech rushing offense vs Wake Foeest run defense

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia Tech is coming off one of its best rushing performances last weekend vs Clemson. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and the offensive line had one of its best performances. The running game has been up and down all season for the Yellow Jackets, but when it has been on they typically win games. They will face the best rushing defense they have seen all year. Wake Forest is ranked No.5 in the nation only allowing 83.1 rushing yards per game. They get it down with great linebacker play and how they attack downhill. One of the names is Vincent Firenze, who is graded as a 90.8 against the run, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). It isn’t just Firenze though, the defensive backs also attack downhill and play close to the line of scrimmage. Wake Forest defensive linemen are also good at closing down space and making sure gaps don’t open and turning the shoulders of opposing linemen. One thing is for sure the Yellow Jackets cannot run up the middle. Wake Forest is too good for that. They have to attack on the perimeter and run outside if they are going to have any chance in this game.

Summary and Prediction

Georgia Tech played much better last week vs Clemson but have their work cut out for them on Saturday afternoon against a playoff team that is looking to clinch a spot in the ACC title game. I doubt the Yellow Jackets will have enough to contend and make it a game with Wake Forest on Saturday.

Final Score: Wake Forest 38, Georgia Tech 17