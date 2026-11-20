Georgia Tech faces one of the hottest teams in college football that is on a current seven-game winning streak looking to get to eight. Let’s take a look to see how the staff views the game and if they believe the Yellow Jackets will pull off another major upset in the Brent Key era.

Can Vinnie Sunseri recreate the magic he got vs Clemson?

Saturday presents a new challenge for the Yellow Jackets defense as they face one of the most prolific offenses they have seen all season. Wake Forest is one of the best teams in the country and, during their winning streak, is averaging 49 points per game. Quarterback Gio Lopez has been operating at a high level. He has 19 touchdowns and just one interception thus far. Wake Forest is also doing a stellar job at running the football and ranks in the top 40 this season.

Last week, Georgia Tech shut down the Clemson rushing attack and held the Tigers to just 86 rushing yards. They also didn’t allow a touchdown and were active with their four sacks in the afternoon. It was their most complete game of the season, and the Yellow Jackets will need a similar effort if they are going to pull off another upset. Can Sunseri do it again?

“Confidence comes from preparation, and sometimes you either have it or you don't. I mean, when you win, it's called confidence. When you don't win, it's called arrogance and cockiness, right? So there's a fine line there. But confidence just means that, you know, you prepare the right way and you have a belief in the system and you have a belief in the players to go execute it. As far as just ceiling, I mean, I think the sky's the limit for him.

He's a tremendous young coach. He's got a really, really bright future in front of him. But that future right now, if you ask him, that future right now is right now,” said Key.

Staff Predictions

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Me and Jackson were both wrong last time, and neither of us picked the upset the Yellow Jackets pulled off in Clemson. With the season dwindling, we are looking to finish strong.

Jackson Caudell (publisher, 7-3 record)- Wake Forest 45, Georgia Tech 17

Last week was great for this program, given the struggles of the season and the fact that Clemson is one of the biggest rivals of Georgia Tech. This week is going to be completely different. Wake Forest has looked unstoppable over the last month, and they seem like they are out to prove a point to the CFP committee that they deserve to be in the field, no matter if they win the ACC. I am struggling to see how the Yellow Jackets' defense gets the stops needed to make this competitive, and I don't believe the offense is going to find the same level of success this week. Brent Key has pulled surprises before, but this could get ugly.

Final: Wake Forest 45, Georgia Tech 17

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 6-4 record)- Wake Forest 38, Georgia Tech 17

Georgia Tech shocked a lot of people with its dominant effort on defense on the road vs the Tigers. It was the best we saw it look all season, and they were finally able to get the rushing attack going to the tune of 269 yards. The Yellow Jackets will have its work cut out on Saturday with a struggling and inconsistent offense meeting a fiery defense. Defensively, Georgia Tech faces a potent attack that runs a lot of motions to free up players and run the ball. They will have to be disciplined and gap sound to have a chance. I think the weapons for Wake Forest will be too much and they will send a statement to the college football world of why they should be in the playoffs.

Final Score: Wake Forest 38, Georgia Tech 17



