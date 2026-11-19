Georgia Tech is gearing up for a big matchup against No. 11 Wake Forest this weekend on The Flats and once against, they are going to be short-handed due to injuries. Injuries have been an unfortunate storyline for the Yellow Jackets this season, and that is going to continue this weekend when they face one of the hottest teams in the country.

Let's look at the initial availability report for Georgia Tech.

Out

RB #0 Malachi Hosley

CB #3 Jaylen Mbakwe

CB #6 Kelvin Hill

DE #8 Jordan Boyd

RB #11 Chad Alexander

S #13 Savion Riley

WR #21 Darnell Collins

CB #23 Trae Stevenson, Jr.

S #31 Fenix Felton

S #39 Will Kiker

LB #44 Kyle Efford

OL #52 Kevin Peay, Jr.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

OL #71 Markell Samuel

OL #78 Ethan Mackenny

WR #82 Kentrell Davis

TE #86 Kevin Roche, Jr.

DE #88 A.J. Hoffler

Doubtful

WR Chris Elko

Questionable

DT Shymeik Jones

Breaking this down

Some good news for Georgia Tech is that RT Malachi Carney is not on the report and should be good to go. Shymeik Jones, who has not played since the Tennessee game, has been upgraded to questionable.

There is one notable player on the availability report for Wake Forest and that is quarterback Gio Lopez. Lopez has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season and the catalyst for their 9-1 start this season. Lopez missed the Demon Deacons game against Merrimack two weeks ago and backup QB Steele Pizzella threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns. If Lopez were to miss the game, Pizzella would likely see another start for the No.11 team in the country. Keep a close eye on Lopez's status leading into Saturday's game.

For Georgia Tech, there is one notable addition to this week's availability report. Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe is not going to be available this week, which is a big blow when you consider that the Yellow Jackets are going to be facing one of the best passing attacks in the country. Mbakwe played 17 snaps against the Tigers, but is going to be out for this weekend's game.

This is going to be the second straight missed game for tight end Kevin Roche Jr. Roche Jr. is one of the top pass catchers on the Yellow Jackets offense and last week in his absence, Chris Corbo, Gavin Harris, and Spencer Mermans played in his place, with Corbo playing the best among the trio.

Injuries or not, this is going to be a huge task for Georgia Tech to try and beat Wake Forest. It will take their best game and then some if they want to pull off this