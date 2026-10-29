Georgia Tech Week 9 Availability Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Pittsburgh Matchup
In this story:
Brent Key is preparing his team to take on Pittsburgh this Saturday, and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to bounce back from their loss to Boston College and defeat the Panthers to move their record to 3-5.
While certainly not the only reason for their poor performance this season, Georgia Tech has been one of the most injured teams in the ACC. They have a number of regular contributors listed as out on the availability report each week, and ahead of Pittsburgh, it is no different.
Here is the initial availability report for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday:
Out
- RB Malachi Hosley
- WR Rahkeem Smith
- CB Daiquan White
- DB Fenix Felton
- DB Will Kiker
- LB Kyle Efford
- OL Kevin Peay Jr
- OL Markell Samuel
- LT Ethan Mackenny
- WR Kentrell Davis
- DE A.J. Hoffler
- DT Shymeik Jones
- DT Landen Marshall
- S Savion Riley
- CB Jaedyn Terry
- DE Noah Carter
Questionable
- DE Jordan Walker
- OL Courtney Heard
- WR Chris Elko
What this injury report means
There are two new notable additions to the availability report for the Yellow Jackets.
The big one is LG Kevin Peay Jr. While Georgia Tech's offensive line has been a disaster this season, Peay has been the best of the bunch. He is the highest-graded offensive lineman at Pro Football Focus, earning a 69.2 overall grade in over 430 snaps. He has been the starter at left guard in each game this season.
So who will start at left guard? On the depth chart, the backup left guard is first-year OL Courtney Heard, but he is listed as questionable. If he is able to play, will he get the start?
On the offensive line, Josh Petty is set to start at left tackle, Jameson Riggs will be at center, Joseph Ionata at right guard, and Malachi Carney at right tackle.
The other new addition was Rahkeem Smith. Smith has been a very good returner on special teams this season for Georgia Tech, scoring a kickoff return for a touchdown in the season opening game vs Colorado. The Yellow Jackets will be less dangerous in that part of the game with Smith not able to be out there.
Two notable names not on the initial availability report were defensive tackles Tawfiq Thomas and Vincent Carroll-Jackson. With both players back, it improves the chances of Georgia Tech being able to stop the run, unlike last week.
This is a full injury report yet again and it will be a challenge for Georgia Tech to overcome.
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell