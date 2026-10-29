Georgia Tech Week 9 Availability Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Pittsburgh Matchup

Brent Key is preparing his team to take on Pittsburgh this Saturday, and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to bounce back from their loss to Boston College and defeat the Panthers to move their record to 3-5.

While certainly not the only reason for their poor performance this season, Georgia Tech has been one of the most injured teams in the ACC. They have a number of regular contributors listed as out on the availability report each week, and ahead of Pittsburgh, it is no different.

Here is the initial availability report for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday:

Out

RB Malachi Hosley

WR Rahkeem Smith

CB Daiquan White

DB Fenix Felton

DB Will Kiker

LB Kyle Efford

OL Kevin Peay Jr

OL Markell Samuel

LT Ethan Mackenny

WR Kentrell Davis

DE A.J. Hoffler

DT Shymeik Jones

DT Landen Marshall

S Savion Riley

CB Jaedyn Terry

DE Noah Carter

Questionable

DE Jordan Walker

OL Courtney Heard

WR Chris Elko

What this injury report means

There are two new notable additions to the availability report for the Yellow Jackets.

The big one is LG Kevin Peay Jr. While Georgia Tech's offensive line has been a disaster this season, Peay has been the best of the bunch. He is the highest-graded offensive lineman at Pro Football Focus, earning a 69.2 overall grade in over 430 snaps. He has been the starter at left guard in each game this season.

So who will start at left guard? On the depth chart, the backup left guard is first-year OL Courtney Heard, but he is listed as questionable. If he is able to play, will he get the start?

On the offensive line, Josh Petty is set to start at left tackle, Jameson Riggs will be at center, Joseph Ionata at right guard, and Malachi Carney at right tackle.

The other new addition was Rahkeem Smith. Smith has been a very good returner on special teams this season for Georgia Tech, scoring a kickoff return for a touchdown in the season opening game vs Colorado. The Yellow Jackets will be less dangerous in that part of the game with Smith not able to be out there.

Two notable names not on the initial availability report were defensive tackles Tawfiq Thomas and Vincent Carroll-Jackson. With both players back, it improves the chances of Georgia Tech being able to stop the run, unlike last week.

This is a full injury report yet again and it will be a challenge for Georgia Tech to overcome.