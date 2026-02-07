Georgia Tech Will Face A Lot Of Teams With A New Starting QB In 2026

GT will face a lot of teams with new starting QBs next fall. There were a lot of changes with the portal, and the veteran quarterback running out of eligibility. So, how do the QB rooms look for the opponents the Yellow Jackets will be facing? Let’s take a closer look.

Colorado

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes will have Julian Lewis as their starting QB in 2026 after having three different starters a year ago in Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staubb and Julian Lewis. Lewis showed some flash last time in his limited time at the quarterback position throwing for 589 yards and four touchdowns. Lewis showed great promise and should be primed for a breakout season next fall.

Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Volunteers have an interesting situation at the quarterback spot of QB Joey Aguilar, suing the NCAA for another year of eligibility. That situation is still up in the air as to what will happen. Tennessee has former five-star Faizon Brandon, George MacIntyre, and Ryan Staub in the QB room. Regardless, they should be just fine when it comes to the room and have a solid signal caller.

Mercer

Mercer Bears quarterback Braden Atkinson (11) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Mercer QB Braeden Atkinson transferred to Oregon State this past offseason. After a stellar freshman season throwing for 3,611 yards and 34 touchdowns, he is headed to the Pac 12. Mercer will now look to redshirt freshman Jake Wilson, true freshman Jake Maxwell, and redshirt freshman JP Pickles as the quarterbacks in line to compete for the starting role. The Bears will have a new starter when they play the Yellow Jackets next fall.

Stanford

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Charlie Mirer (17) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are in a similar situation with Ben Gulbranson and Elijah Brown no longer with the team. Gulbranson ran out of eligibility. Brown transferred to the Washington Huskies. Stanford will have a new stable of quarterbacks with Mike Mitchell Jr, Charlie Mirer, and Dylan Rizk. Who will emerge next year for the Cardinals?

Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils lost their starting quarterback, Darian Mensah, who left Duke to enter the transfer portal and decided to commit to the Miami Hurricanes. It was a big loss for Duke, which lost a passer that was second in passing yards and tied-2nd in touchdowns in 2025. Mensah also led Duke to an ACC Championship in 2025. The Blue Devils will likely turn to a competition that includes Dan Mahan, Lawrence Gardner, Ari Patu, and Terry Walker III in 2026

Virginia Tech

QB Kyron Drones ran out of eligibility, and the Hokies fired their former head coach, who is now their defensive coordinator, Brent Pry. It is a new regime with former Penn State head coach James Franklin as the successor. It looks likely that the Hokies' starter will be Ethan Grunkmeyer, who came over from Penn State. The Hokies are expected to make a big jump in year one under Franklin.

Boston College

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) warms up prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Former Boston College starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan transferred to Rutgers this past offseason. That leaves Bill O’Brien searching for who will be the next signal caller for the Eagles. There are a few names that could vie for a starting role in Anthony Coellner, Jake Coniglio, Mason McKenzie, Femi Babalola, Enzo Arjona, and Grayson Wilson. Who will be the starter in 2026?

Louisville

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) speaks to his teammates in the second half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville had one year with former QB Miller Moss, who ran out of eligibility. The Cardinals were active in the portal and brought in Lincoln Kienholz, who has some experience. It feels like he will come in and be the starter. However, Louisville has Travis Egan, Ryan Zimmerman, Briggs Cherry, and Davin Wydner all on the roster in addition to Kienholz.

Clemson

Clemson quarterback Chris Denson (15) passes during the Pinstipe Bowl practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers will have a new starting quarterback after Cade Klubnik completed his final year at the program. There are a few intriguing names to watch to see who comes out on top for the starting role. Names to watch include Tait Reynolds, Brock Bradley, Trent Pearman, Chris Denson, and Chris Vizzina. It feels likely it will be a quarterback competition for the Tigers going into the spring. Regardless, it will be a new QB at the helm.

Wake Forest

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) looks for the open receiver against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Deacons lost Robbie Ashford and Deshawn Purdie, who split time last season. Purdie committed to Liberty out of the transfer portal. Ashford ran out of eligibility. So how does the room look? Wake Forest will have Steele Pizzella, Billy Johnson, Gannon Jones, Grant Lawless, and Gio Lopez. The favorite for the starting role feels like it is Lopez, who has the most experience and has played in the ACC. Will he be able to replicate a really good year for Wake Forest in 2026?

Georgia and Pittsburgh are the only teams returning their starters. Mason Heintschel will return for the Panthers and showed some growth as a true freshman. Gunnar Stockton continued to develop and won a number of big games for the Bulldogs and looks poised for another stellar year. Of the 12 teams the Yellow Jackets will face, 10 of them will have a new starting quarterback. Not a lot of continuity in the ever-changing college football landscape.

