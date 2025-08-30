SI

Lee Corso Has Perfect Wardrobe Choice for His Final 'College GameDay' Show

The coach mixed playfulness and class as only he can.

Patrick Andres

Lee Corso is going out in style.
More than an analyst or elder statesman, ESPN stalwart Lee Corso has been a consummate showman throughout his multi-decade television career.

"It's entertainment, sweetheart. Football is just a vehicle," Corso is reputed to have said many times, as his College GameDay colleagues over the years have repeated this week.

It was only appropriate, then, that Corso dress the part for his final College GameDay telecast on Saturday ahead of No. 1 Texas's trip to No. 3 Ohio State. The ex-Florida State star and Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois coach rolled up to the set in a full tuxedo, citing a desire to go out "in style."

Corso's affiliation with College GameDay dates to 1987—the first year the show aired, and six years before it began going on the road. He was just two years removed from his final year as a coach with the United States Football League's Orlando Renegades.

In that time, he helped bring televised college football into the 21st century, mixing the ancient art of vaudeville with modern viral soundbites to entertain fans for generations.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

