Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get A Visit From Former Missouri QB Beau Pribula



Georgia Tech is set to host former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula for a visit as the transfer portal window has opened up. He is also set to visit Virginia Tech, per CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

Missouri quarterback transfer Beau Pribula plans to visit Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, a source tells @CBSSports.



Stanford is another team in the mix with him too. https://t.co/hmjQ8C1Zmk pic.twitter.com/8nIDgAdKKf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

Pribula started his college ball at Penn State before transferring over to Missouri in last year’s Portal cycle. He led the Tigers to a 6-2 record before he went out with an injury. Pribula picked up big wins over South Carolina, Kansas, and Auburn when he played.

Here is a deeper look at Pribula in an article I wrote back in December.

“Seeing Beau Pribula hit the portal on December 18th, and it was major news as the former Missouri signal caller will be on his third team come 2026. He started out at Penn State and backed up Drew Allar before hitting the portal in 2025 to explore his options. This past season at Missouri, he won the starting quarterback job over Sam Horn and began the season with a bang against Central Arkansas State, finishing with 283 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the 61-6 victory. He went on to throw for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 297 rushing yards and six touchdowns this past season.”

“Now his numbers don’t look gaudy because Pribula suffered a left ankle injury (dislocated ankle) against Vanderbilt. He would return in less than a month to play against Oklahoma. The injury took away some of the momentum he was building with his play early in the season. After the injury, he had his fair share of struggles and didn’t look like the same player afterwards.”

Pribula already has a litany of experience and is a guy who has proven he can play at a high level. His nine interceptions this past year are concerning, but Georgia Tech has shown the ability to develop quarterbacks and help them cut down on turnovers, especially under quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. Pribula has proven in his career that he is really good in the short area of the field, completing passes and playing at a high level in passes under 10 yards, finishing with an 81.0 grade in this area of the field. He will have to continue to work on his deep passing and hitting receivers down the field.

Pribula is on the more expensive side of things with a near 2 million evaluation by On3. However, he would immediately help this young quarterback room and give the Yellow Jackets a Day 1 starter. His Big 10 and SEC experience make him an instant impact guy, and one Georgia Tech can lean on in the 2026 season. It is a good sign that they are drawing interest from a quarterback of his caliber and can host him for visits.



More Georgia Tech News:

•Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get A Visit From An SEC Transfer Offensive Lineman

•Former Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Eric Singleton Jr Makes 2026 NFL Draft Decision

•Predicting What Georgia Tech Will Add In The Transfer Portal At Each Position

•Report: Georgia Tech WR Bailey Stockton Intends To Enter The Transfer Portal