Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in The NFL: Week 2 Roundup

Week two action in the NFL wrapped up on Monday night when the Rams took down the Giants 28-6 and week three action will begin with the Atlanta Falcons going on the road to Green Bay to face the Packers.

Looking back at week two, which former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stood out?

TE Jackson Hawes- Buffalo Bills

Hawes is not known for his receiving ability, and he did not post any receptions in the Bills' win over the Detroit Lions last Thursday. However, he did play 37 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and finished with a 74.7 overall grade, including a 76.2 run-blocking grade. He was the 7th highest-graded member of the Bills' offensive personnel.

QB Haynes King and TE Darren Waller-Carolina Panthers

King was the emergency 3rd quarterback for Carolina on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but it was former Yellow Jacket Darren Waller who stole the show.

Waller finished the day with only three catches for 33 yards, but two of his receptions were touchdowns. It was a great day for him and as he gets more comfortable in the Panthers offense, he can continue to be an important part of their passing attack.

DT Jordan van den Berg- Chicago Bears

It was a defensive slog for the Bears against the Vikings on Sunday and van den Berg only got to see the field for nine snaps, where he ended up earning one tackle. He finished with a 55.7 overall grade on PFF, 9th highest on the Bears defense.

Former Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason is on the IR with a thumb injury and did not play in this game.

TE E.J. Jenkins- Philadelphia Eagles

Jenkins played 25 snaps for the Eagles in their win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but did not record any receptions. He finished with a 58.5 grade on PFF in the game.

OL Keylan Rutledge- Houston Texans

Rutledge was on the field for 81 snaps in the Texans 20-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and finished with a 34.3 overall grade, the lowest on the Texans offense.

DB Rodney Shelley- Los Angeles Chargers

Shelley recorded two tackles for the Chargers in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday. PFF credited him with only two snaps played and he finished with a 46.9 overall grade, third-lowest on the defense, though that is not many snaps.

DT Zeek Biggers- Miami Dolphins

Biggers is one of the main rotation players for the Dolphins and he finished with four tackles on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. He finished with a 47.4 overall grade in 35 snaps accoriding to Pro Football Focus.

DE Keion White- San Francisco 49ers

White had a solid day for the 49ers, racking up two tackles and a sack against the Miami Dolphins. White finished with a 62.3 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus.

K Harrison Butker- Kansas City Chiefs

Butker had a 4/5 day kicking on Sunday night against the Colts, with a long make of 46-yards. He was also 3/3 on extra points.