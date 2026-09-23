Latest Sam Darnold Injury Update Boosts Seahawks' Odds vs. Commanders in NFL Week 3

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has missed most of the 2026 season to date wtih a glute injury, but it appears he has a chance to suit up in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the star quarterback will practice this week, though it's currently unclear just how much Seattle will allow him to do. Still, it's a step in the right direction for Darnold, who was injured on the first drive in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: #Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is slated to practice this week, as his rehab ramps up. pic.twitter.com/41UFW8dTMi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2026

"They're going to be cautious," Rapoport said. "Maybe another week of Drew Lock, but sooner rather than later for Darnold."

Lock has filled in admirably for Darnold through two weeks, leading the Seahawks to wins over New England and Arizona. The former second-round pick has completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 422 yards, four scores and no interceptions.

Seattle opened Week 3 as a 5.5-point road favorite against the Commanders, who are set to start veteran Marcus Mariota in place of the injured Jayden Daniels. However, with Daniels out and Darnold potentially returning, Seattle is now a seven-point favorite in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

That's a massive swing, and it's possible this line movement is an indication that Darnold has a real chance to play in Week 3. If not, it seems very possible the Super Bowl-winning quarterback could return in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite losing its starting quarterback, Seattle still ranks 11th in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and the defense is a top-five unit in EPA/Play and No. 2 in success rate.

Last season, Darnold was terrific for Seattle, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 4.048 yards and 25 scores. He did throw 14 interceptions, but the Seahawks went 14-3 in the regular season and stormed through the playoffs to win the Super Bowl.

Wednesday's practice report should give some more insight into Darnold's status for Week 3. If the quarterback logs a "full" practice session early in the week, it bodes well for his chances of playing against Washington.

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