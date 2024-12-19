Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets Land North Carolina Transfer OL Andrew Rosinski From the Portal
Georgia Tech landed their fourth commitment from the transfer portal tonight. North Carolina transfer offensive lineman Anderew Rosinski announced on social media tonight that he was returning to the state of Georgia and transferring to the Yellow Jackets. Rosinski spent one year with the Tar Heels, but did not play for them this past season.
Rosinski was pursued by Georgia Tech when he was a class of 2024 recruit coming out of Creekview High School in Georgia. As a high school prospect, Rosinski was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and was ranked as the No. 26 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 30 player in the state of Georgia. Over the past two recruiting classes, Georgia Tech has gone heavy (no pun intended) along the offensive line and brought in some talented prospects including five-star OT Josh Petty, four-star OL Peyton Joseph, and more. Offensive Line coach Geep Wade and head coach Brent Key have done a great job of bringing in talented players up front and look to continue to make their identity along the offensive line.
Rosinski is the fourth transfer to commit to Georgia Tech. One theme you can see with the transfer the Yellow Jackets are bringing in is that they have multiple years of eligibility and they played their high school football in the state of Georgia.
UAB cornerback Kelvin Hill and Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White both committed to the Yellow Jackets last week and South Carolina wide receiver transfer Debron Gatling committed earlier this week.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
