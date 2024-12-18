How To Watch No. 17 Georgia Tech vs Rice: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Georgia Tech shot up eight spots in the AP Poll on Monday to No. 17 and they will put their undefeated season on the line today vs Rice.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a top-25 win to open ACC play last Sunday, defeating No. 14 North Carolina in Chapel Hill. With the win, Tech jumped eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving to No. 17. Tonie Morgan and Dani Carnegie each dropped 20-plus points against the Tar Heels, leading Tech with 23 and 22 points, respectively. With her performances over the past week, Carnegie picked up ACC Rookie of the Week honors for the second time this season.
Rice comes into Wednesday’s meeting seeking its first road win of the season. The Owls are 0-2 when competing in true road games and split a pair of neutral site games in the Cancun Challenge. Malia Fisher leads Rice offensively, averaging 12.7 points per game. Dominique Ennis follows at 11.0 points per game, while Hailey Adams leads the Owls on the glass, pulling down a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game.
Wednesday’s meeting on the hardwood will be the third between the programs. Georgia Tech has taken both matchups, leading the series, 2-0. The teams met last season in Houston with Georgia Tech taking home a 78-75 victory. Rice led by as many as 17 points in the game last season before the Jackets stormed back. Kayla Blackshear led five Jackets in double-figures, scoring a team-high 21 points.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
No. 17 GEORGIA TECH (11-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. RICE (7-4, 0-0 American)
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 | 2 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
Live Stats: Click Here
Additional Links:
