Skip to main content

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jeff Sims was recognized as one of the top upperclassmen quarterbacks

It is not just the coaching staff at Georgia Tech that is giving praise to quarterback Jeff Sims this offseason. 

On Thursday morning, Sims was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. The Unitas Golden Arm award annually honors college football's top upperclassmen watchlist. 

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims was named to the Johnny Unitas Award Watchlist

Sims is hoping that under the tutelage of new quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and offensive coordinator Chip Long, he can live up to the talent that he has shown flashes of. Sims has the talent to be one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC and the offense is going to be counting on him to take the next steps. 

Sims is going to be tested right away in the season opener against Clemson in less than two weeks. He could use that as a springboard to a great season. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Chip Long Press Conference 8/24

Andrew Thacker Press Conference 8/24

Charlie Thomas and Keion White named to the 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist

Everything head coach Geoff Collins said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday

Jordan Mason grades out as top running back of preseason according to Pro Football Focus

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Offensive Tackle recruiting board for August

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Interior offensive line recruiting board for August

Seven Georgia Tech offensive linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters

Georgia Tech in the NFL: How former Yellow Jackets did in week two of the preseason

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Tight end recruiting board for August

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims vs North Carolina
Football

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech Offensive Coordinator Chip Long's Press Conference: 8/24

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Defensive Coordinator Andrew Thacker
Football

Defensive Coordinator Andrew Thacker's Press Conference 8/24

By Jackson Caudell
Charlie Thomas
Football

Charlie Thomas and Keion White Named to the 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist

By Jackson Caudell
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech Football
Football

Everything Head Coach Geoff Collins at his Weekly Press Conference on Tuesday

By Jackson Caudell
Jordan Mason is making his case for the 49ers roster
Football

Jordan Mason Grades out as Pro Football Focus' Top Running Back of the Preseason

By Jackson Caudell
Ethan Mackenny
Football

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Offensive Tackle Recruiting Board for August

By Jackson Caudell
Patrick Screws
Football

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Interior Offensive Line Recruiting Board for August

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech offensive tackle Jordan Williams will be a leader up front this fall
Football

Seven Georgia Tech Offensive Linemen Sign NIL Deal With Hooters

By Jackson Caudell