Georgia Tech Recruiting: Tight End Recruiting Board for August

With August nearly over, recruiting will be picking up at full steam since teams will be able to host official visits in September. Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class is currently sitting at 15 members and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff will be hoping to add to it this fall.

We have previewed the recruiting for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver recently, and today, let's take a look at how Georgia Tech is going to do at the tight end position.

There are quite a few tight ends that could return to Georgia Tech next season. Dylan Leonard, Peje' Harris, Anthony Minella, Luke Benson, Stone Bonner, Chris Miller, Billy Ward, Ben Wilhelm, and Ben Postma can all return next season. I think it is possible that the Yellow Jackets only bring on one tight end in this class.

The Yellow Jackets currently have one tight end committed for the 2023 class, with Newnan's Justyn Reid being on board. Reid is an intriguing prospect but is going to need some development and coaching before he is ready to step in and play in the ACC.

One of the most recent offers for Georgia Tech at the position was Spencer Mermans, who plays at Charlotte Country Day. Mermans only other power five offer is from Vanderbilt. He has yet to visit Tech.

One name to keep eye on will be Anthony Miller Jr, who plays at Duluth High School. Miller has not visited Georgia Tech and has offers from other top programs like Florida, Florida State and Pitt. Miller already has the size for the position at 6-5 235 LBS and can develop even further.

More offers could go out to other prospects, but I think the Yellow Jackets might be content with just having Reid in the class. I don't project any tight ends to leave after this season, but even if they do, there are plenty of numbers at the position.

