Grading every Georgia Tech position group after the first four games of the season

The first four weeks of the season for Georgia Tech have not been kind, but the bye week is arriving at the right time for the Yellow Jackets.

With a 1-3 start, this team is underachieving compared to the love they were getting in the preseason, when they were picked to finish 5th in the ACC. What makes things worse is that two of their three losses (Colorado and Stanford) are not aging very well.

But there is still time to get things turned around, but everyone is going to have to begin to play better. Which positions for Georgia Tech have stood out through the first four weeks and which ones need work?

Quarterback: B-

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) looks to pass during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have been impressed with Alberto Mendoza given the dismal conditions he is playing in.

When he arrived from Indiana, Georgia Tech envisioned surrounding Mendoza with a strong running game, better defense, and good kicking game. The Yellow Jackets have had none of that and that has not allowed Mendoza to flourish as they had hoped.

So far this season, he has thrown for 975 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. His mistakes have largely come when the team was trailing and he was pressed to make plays. I think he has shown good poise, decision making and accuracy, but the offensive line play and lack of running game and defense have not helped the first year starter.

Running back: C+

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the amount of hype this group got, they have been relatively disappointing.

Justice Haynes has been solid, rushing for 393 yards and racking up five total touchdowns, but the depth has not been there. Malachi Hosley has been banged up and Trelain Maddox has had some bright moments (but not enough).

The offensive line has been the main culprit in this running game lacking the kind of juice that was expected, but aside from Haynes, they are just not getting much.

Wide Receiver: C

This group has actually been a pleasant surprise when it comes to the top of the group, but the depth is just not there.

Jordan Allen (213 yards) and Dalen Penson (241 yards) have been pretty solid to start the season, but there is not much else going on with this group. Isaiah Fuhrmann has been a disappointment, Jaiven Plummer only has two catches (both for touchdowns for what it's worth), and the freshmen have not been able to break through and play.

Tight End: C-

This grade exists solely because of Kevin Roche Jr having a nice season. This was a group that garnered a lot of praise during spring and fall camp, but aside from Roche, they have not been able to produce.

Roche is the third leading receiver for Georgia Tech, with 18 catches for 200 yards, with the next leading tight end being Chris Corbo, who has five catches for 42 yards. The blocking grades on Pro Football Focus are abysmal for Corbo, Spencer Mermans, and Gavin Harris as well.

Offensive Line: F

There is not a lot of good I can say about this group and it is stunning to see a Brent Key coached team not have strong offensive line play.

Now, there have been injuries, but the starting group against Colorado was not very impressive any way. The transfers, Markell Samuel (5.9 pass blocking grade) and Joseph Ionata (54.1 PFF grade), have been disappointing, and both Ethan Mackenny and Jameson Riggs were struggling before they were injured.

Of the guys who have played, Kevin Peay Jr has been the most impressive, especially considering he is a first-time starter. He carries a solid 67.4 grade on PFF and can be a nice piece for this unit going forward.

Defensive Line: D+

For a group that was getting consistent praise from the coaching staff, it has been disappointing to see Georgia Tech have a mostly non-impactful unit on the defensive line.

Tawfiq Thomas has been a pretty solid player (85.7 PFF grade, 91.5 run-stopping grade), Jordan Walker is solid, Noah Carter has shown flashes of getting to the quarterback, but nothing else on this unit has worked. The depth has not been there from the veterans, which will likely lead to more snaps for Christian Speakman and Amier Clarke.

Considering the hype that was being sent to this group, it has been aswfull disappointing to see Georgia Tech continue to have one of the worst rushing defenses in the country, though it is not all their fault.

Linebacker: D

Another big reason that Georgia Tech has one of the worst rushing defenses in the country is the play of their linebackers.

The veterans, Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey have struggled this season, but in recent weeks, there has been solid play from Cayman Spaulding, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble, which needs to be the group going forward. They all bring better athleticism and instincts to the group and that could lead to better results.

Secondary: C-

I mentioned before the Stanford game that Georgia Tech having the No. 9 passing defense in the country was misleading because teams were just running so much on the Yellow Jackets and the game against Stanford showed that those numbers were not as good as advertised. However, this group has been really banged up.

Stanford QB Davis Warren had a great game vs. Georgia Tech's banged-up secondary, and this team needs to get Daiquan White and Jaylen Mbakwe to get back in a hurry if they want to get things fixed. Transfer Jonas Duclona has not been impressive, and expectedly, the freshmen have struggled. If they can get healthy, this group could improve, but they have shown to have little to no depth already.