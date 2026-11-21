Georgia Tech is back home and is looking to finish senior day on the right foot with an upset against No. 11 Wake Forest. Let’s look at three players who must step up on Saturday.

1. RB Justice Haynes

Haynes holds the keys in this game, especially with his ability to hit the perimeter and accelerate. He just needs a sliver of space, and he can break it open. This season, he has registered an 80.7 overall grade per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He also has 19 10+ yard runs and 572 yards after contact, which means he is breaking more tackles after he is contacted and staying alive.

The problem is the holes haven’t been as wide this season, and there has been barely any room to run. Haynes hasn’t let that affect him and is on pace for a 1,000-yard season. He has rushed for 750 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has also continued to improve as a pass catcher and could provide some mismatches if he is singled up against the Wake Forest linebackers, which could prove advantageous. If Justice Haynes has a big game, then the Yellow Jackets could pull off the upset.

2. Alberto Mendoza/Grady Adamson

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One of these quarterbacks has to step up on Saturday if the Yellow Jackets are going to have any chance of pulling out a win. Georgia Tech has been running a two-quarterback system over the last few weeks, which has been effective, but they will need someone to lead them to the promised land. It can be on the ground or rushing, but either one will have to make plays to keep the Wake Forest offense off the field. That is easier said than done.

Mendoza will have to make some big-time throws and hit some of his playmakers in Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen. Admason can hurt you with his legs and brings a physicality the offense has been missing. Whoever gets the most reps will have to be efficient and smart with the football if Georgia Tech will have any shot.

3. LB Cayman Spaulding

After his best game of the season vs. Clemson, where he finished with 11 tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a sack, Spaulding’s name has been buzzing. He is just what you want at the linebacker position, given how aggressive and physical he plays. He is also a great pass-rushing linebacker who can create havoc and can help in running stunts, or be a QB spy and not let athletic quarterbacks outflank him.

If he can continue his strong play, we may see the Yellow Jackets try to bring him back for another season. It started on Saturday with another strong showing against a prolific offense. You know Spaulding will be ready, but can he build on another great performance?

“I'd say Cayman Spaulding knows himself a lot better now than he knew himself last year, than he knew himself earlier in the year. But a lot of things have gone into that. But I think when you recognize your own personal strengths, personal weaknesses, personal things you have to work on, you're able to be a lot better version of yourself. He's an explosive player. He's fast. He can rush the passer. He can cover. I mean, he's a complete package of what you want at that position from a physical standpoint.