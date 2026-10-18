Grading Every Georgia Tech Position Group After Week 7 Loss vs Virginia Tech

Another week, another uneven performance for Georgia Tech on both sides of the ball, and the result was a week seven loss on the road to Virginia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets fell behind 24-3 in the first half, thanks to the defense giving up a handful of big plays, Trelain Maddox fumbling a touchdown out of the back of the endzone, and the offense unable to sustain most drives. They quickly closed the gap in the second half, but could not sustain the momentum and the Hokies got a 10-point win on the road.

When looking at how each position played, what stood out for the Yellow Jackets?

Quarterback: B+

Alberto Mendoza played perhaps his best game of the season. He threw for a career high 335 yards, as well as two touchdowns. He was on time with the ball for most of the day, connecting with Jordan Allen 10 times, but he was far from perfect. Mendoza did have an interception that ended a drive for the Yellow Jackets, as well as being loose with the ball multiple times, but fortunate for him, the Hokies did not recover any of them.

It felt similar to past weeks. Mendoza not playing elite, but was far from the problem for Georgia Tech.

Running Backs: C+

Trelain Maddox had another nice game, but he also had the crucial fumble on the Yellow Jackets first possession that went out the back of the endzone and resulted in a touchback. Does Georgia Tech win the game if that does not happen? Perhaps not, but it was a crucial play that gave Virginia Tech the ball back and the would score on the next possession.

Maddox finished the day with 96 yards on 12 carries, including a 42-yard touchdown run, while Chad Alexander ran for 34 yards on three carries. With Georgia Tech missing Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, both Maddox and Alexander did fine jobs, but the fumble brings the grade down.

Wide Receiver: B

Jordan Allen continues to be the favorite target for Mendoza, as he pulled in 10 of his 13 targets to total 120 yards. Allen is arguably the most consistent weapon on the Yellow Jackets offense and continues to thrive despite the struggles around him.

Dalen Penson had a solid day with five catches for 86 yards and one touchdown. Isaiah Fuhrmann had two catches for 27 yards, while Jaiven Plummer had two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Like every week, it is the Allen and Penson show, with some minor contributions from others.

Tight End: C

Chris Corbo was one of the higher-rated players on offense per Pro Football Focus, earning a 71.8 overall grade in 39 snaps. Corbo caught four passes for 35 yards and was a more reliable target than he previously had been.

Kevin Roche Jr had three catches for 29 yards, while neither Spencer Mermans or Gavin Harris were able to get involved in the receiving grade. None of the three tight ends finished with a favorable PFF grade.

Offensive Line: C

The offensive line was not as good as last week vs Duke. The Yellow Jackets starters gave up three sacks and five TFLs yesterday and only one starter (Kevin Peay Jr) was able to have an above average PFF grade. This unit has not had a great season and it was another average performance on Saturday vs the Hokies.

Defensive line: B+

Georgia Tech's defensive line was able to produce three of the Yellow Jakcets five sacks yesterday. Four of the top six highest-graded players from PFF were defensive linemen. Noah Carter got a sack in his return from injury, Taje McCoy had one sack, first-year DT Christian Speakman had a half sack, as did Tawfiq Thomas, who continued his strong start to the season.

Linebacker: C+

Cayman Spaulding and Braylon Outlaw were able to come up with sacks in yesterday's game, but the entire group had an uneven day when it came to pass coverage and rushing defense. Outlaw, Melvin Jordan IV, Spaulding, and E.J. Lightsey finished as four of the six lowest graded defenders yesterday against the Hokies.

Secondary: C

The Georgia Tech secondary did not do a lot to disrupt Virginia Tech QB Ethan Grunkemeyer yesterday, letting him complete 15-of-22 pass attempts to total 250 yards and three touchdowns. A coverage bust led to a quick touchdown on the first drive of the game for the Hokies and the tackling was subpar as well. This group is still missing Daiquan White and could really use him back.