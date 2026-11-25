The 2026 season for Georgia Tech is going to come to an end on Saturday, and while the Yellow Jackets would love nothing more than to upset their arch rivals in Athens, that is going to be a tall task. The most important question for the program is what comes next.

The work has likely begun for Georgia Tech for next season in terms of the roster and the coaching staff. Earlier in the season, Brent Key let go of defensive coordinator Jason Semore, defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, wide receiver coach Jafar Williams, and offensive line coach Allen Mogridge. More could be on the way after Saturday's game.

What about the roster? While it has been a miserable season for Georgia Tech, there are players on the roster that are worth trying to retain. Here are 10 players that I think Georgia Tech should prioritize for next seasons roster.

QB Grady Adamson

Adamson was far from perfect this season, but over the past few weeks, he showcased a dual-threat ability that would open up the offense more. Adamson threw for 286 yards this season, completing 56.6% of his passes and he is the third-leading rusher on the team, with 303 yards on 50 carries and three touchdowns. He has three years of eligibility left and could be a multi-year starter for the Yellow Jackets.

WR Jordan Allen

With better and more consistent quarterback play, Jordan Allen might be more of a household name. He leads Georgia Tech 53 catches this season for 664 yards and just one touchdown. He built upon a strong freshman season and become the go to pass catcher.

WR Dalen Penson

Penson was a four-star cornerback recruit a few seasons ago, but made the switch to wide receiver and has had a solid season. Penson is the second leading receiver for the Yellow Jackets, with 37 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns. He is an explosive athlete and should be a priority for next year's offense.

TE Kevin Roche Jr

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Roche Jr is one of the most underrated tight ends in the ACC, catching 37 passes for 332 yards and one touchdown in his first season of real playing time. With his size and pass catching ability, he is another pass catcher to prioritize.

LG Kevin Peay Jr

Before his season-ending injury, Peay was arguably the top offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets in his first season as a starter. Per Pro Football Focus, Peay Jr was the highest-graded offensive lineman on the team, grading out with a 69.1 overall grade in 437 snaps, including a 69.2 pass-blocking grade and a 67.9 run-blocking grade.

T Josh Petty

The offensive line has been a disaster for Georgia Tech this season, but Petty still has a lot of potential and battled injuries this season. In limited action, Petty finished with a 65.4 overall grade in just 127 snaps and if I were Georgia Tech, I would go into next season with Petty and Peay Jr as the two pillars on the offensive line.

S Tae Harris

Georgia Tech's defense has been dismal this season, but in his first year as the starting safety, Harris leads the team with 68 tackles and a 72.7 overall grade at PFF. He would be the building block for next year's unit if they can retain him.

CB Jonas Duclona

After a bumpy start to the year, Duclona has rounded into form for Georgia Tech and is the highest-rated cornerback on the team per PFF. He is tied for the team lead in pass deflections and would be a welcome addition back.

LB CJ Gamble and Braylon Outlaw

I will group these two players together, as I think they would be smart retentions at a position that has underperformed over the past couple of seasons. They have performed well in limited snaps this season.